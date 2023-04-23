Amy Andrews, an experienced financial advisor, has joined Raymond James.
Andrews previously managed client assets at Charles Schwab and provides sophisticated wealth management services for a unique mix of clients, including business owners, sudden wealth recipients, families and individuals living in or planning for retirement. She joins Raymond James and Associates’ Mandeville Complex led by Complex Manager and Senior Vice President, Investments Jude Huval.
A native of Baton Rouge, Andrews has more than 15 years of experience in the industry. She began her financial services career as an intern at Wells Fargo Advisors, becoming a financial advisor with the company in 2010. Andrews transitioned to Charles Schwab in 2016. She joined Raymond James in February. Andrews is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a bachelor of science in finance.
“When I graduated from high school, I received money as a present from some family members and I decided to invest it,” she recalled. “That’s how I first started to learn about stock markets and investing and I knew that’s what I wanted to study in college.”
Andrews often works with clients of all ages on retirement planning. She said many people have fears and concerns about the future, especially as the stock market fluctuates. However, she is able to reassure them that proper planning and careful analysis of their personal situations can help them avoid problems.
“There’s a lot of noise out there. Everybody has a smartphone and receives information in an instant, and that information can change quickly,” she said. “People sometimes let their emotions get in the way and end up making rash decisions. When we work with them at Raymond James, we try to calm those concerns. We know people are worried about things like inflation and Social Security. With financial planning, the goal is to take a more long term and measured approach that benefits them in the end.”
By building relationships with her clients, Andrews gets to know them personally and is happy to celebrate alongside them as they travel, spend time with grandchildren, or make large purchases that have been in the works for years.
“I love it when people ask how much they need to retire. That depends on what retirement looks like for them,” she said. “Everybody has a different vision and those cost different amounts. No two plans are the same, but that is what makes it fun.”
Andrews said she also urges people to begin saving for retirement at a young age, even if they plan to work for several more years.
“When you start younger, you can handle the ups and downs a little bit better,” she said. “Even if you only have a 401(k) through your employer, you need to make sure that it’s on the right track. I think everybody should work with a financial advisor because even small tweaks in your investments can make a huge difference. You won’t know that unless you talk to somebody who does this every day.”
Raymond James & Associates Inc. is an industry leader in financial planning and wealth management services for individuals, high net worth families, corporations and municipalities. RJA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc., one of the nation’s premier diversified financial services companies with approximately 8,700 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are approximately $1.20 trillion as of February 28, 2023. Visit www.raymondjames.com for more information.
Amy Andrews Wealth Management of Raymond James
7350 Jefferson Hwy. Suite 490, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
T 225.407.4640
The foregoing information does not purport to be a complete description of the securities, markets or developments referred to in this material. Any opinions are those of Amy Andrews and not necessarily those of Raymond James. Expressions of opinions are as of this date and are subject to change without notice. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or loss regardless of strategy selected. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC