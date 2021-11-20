Over the past two years, Republic Services has worked hard to overcome numerous challenges. Thanks to the company’s adaptive nature and cooperation from local customers, those efforts have been successful.
Republic Services provides more than 42 million pickups each year to Baton Rouge area residents. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a 25 percent increase in trash volume because of lifestyle changes and more people being at home. In addition, multiple hurricanes and a harsh winter ice storm in early 2021 has made pickups more challenging at times.
“We continue to bring in additional equipment to allow for these historic increases,” said Sharon Mann, General Manager of Republic Services’ Baton Rouge office. “Volumes have increased to an additional four tons of garbage per driver per day. We have hired additional drivers, brought in additional equipment and called customers to ensure the service is being provided.”
Mann said that Republic Services’ employees have remained committed to serving customers in a safe and efficient manner.
“We are considered essential workers, and our team has shown up every day, even with their own challenges at home,” she said. “Many times, they are working seven days a week. Our employees live in the communities we service and take pride in ensuring the residents are taken care of. When other cities across the country stopped services due to labor shortages as a result of the pandemic, we did not have to do that thanks to the dedication of our team.”
Mann said that many customers have gone above and beyond to express their gratitude to Republic Services employees. Those gestures do not go unnoticed.
“So many people take care of employees on route by giving them water, snacks or just a thank you,” she said. “During these challenging times for all of us, it truly makes a difference. That togetherness spirit is why we love serving the people of this great city. We value each and every one of you. We are adjusting to our new normal post-pandemic. More people are choosing to stay home, ordering in more for meals and supplies and have changed their lives by spending more time at home, which generates more volume at the curb. We want to thank the residents for their patience and understanding during these times.”
To help make sure that customers receive timely service, Mann said there are several steps they can take to help drivers. Each household is allowed a maximum of two garbage carts. The second one must be purchased and paid for through the City, who then notifies Republic Services. The company only services carts issued by the City of Baton Rouge, not ones purchased from a store. Customers should put out all City-provided carts and materials the night before for services. Republic has until 8 p.m. on the service day to conduct a pickup.
Mann said the City inspects all tree debris and contractor materials to determine whether Republic is required to pick it up or whether the property owner is responsible for making other arrangements.
“Tree removal contractors, lawn maintenance contractors, and construction contractors are responsible for disposing of waste resulting from their services and should not place it at the curb,” she said.
In addition to providing efficient collection services, Mann said Republic is committed to the community. The company partners with the City and the City Council for clean-up days in every part of the city on a regular basis. Republic also launched a Committed to Serve Campaign to support local businesses during the pandemic.
“Republic has spent over $35,000 this year at local restaurants to feed our employees and to keep the restaurant employees working,” Mann said. “We did it again after Hurricane Ida to supply meals to our employees both in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Restaurants in the Baton Rouge area were used to supply these meals to both cities.”
For more information on Republic Services or to apply for open positions, visit www.republicservices.com. Customers may also call 311 with concerns, questions, cart issues or to obtain other information.