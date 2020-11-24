For some students, the idea of enrolling in a four-year university may seem daunting or unrealistic with their current circumstances. However, that does not mean they have to give up on their dreams of earning a bachelor degree.
Many students at River Parishes Community College enter transfer pathways, which allows them to complete courses at RPCC that can then be transferred to four-year universities. In Louisiana, students can earn an Associate of Arts/Louisiana Transfer or Associate of Science/Louisiana Transfer degree. Once enrolled in these programs, students complete the first 60 hours of college course work at a college such as RPCC before transferring to a four-year institution.
“We are a small regional college, but we have large opportunities,” said Ariel Triggs, an RPCC college and transition advisor.
Triggs said that when an RPCC student enrolls in a transfer pathway, they meet with an academic advisor to discuss which courses they should take that will apply to their planned major at a four-year university. The advisor and student then work to ensure the student is on the right academic path.
“Ultimately, the student chooses the courses they want to take and we guide them toward their end goal,” Triggs said. “We work with them so that their courses are in alignment with the degree program they intend to pursue at a four-year university.”
Triggs noted that some students know they want to eventually attend a four-year school, but are still unsure about a major. In those cases, RPCC advisors are still able to work with students to make sure their RPCC courses will transfer into most university programs, either as electives or core courses.
Financial aid, including grants and loans, is available for RPCC students. Students must complete the FAFSA to determine their aid eligibility. The school also accepts TOPS for Louisiana students.
The transfer pathway was ideal for Nikki Lee Carter. She worked as a Realtor for 20 years, but harbored dreams of higher education once her oldest son entered dental school. As that day neared, Carter realized that the RPCC Gonzales campus was just a few miles from her home.
“Almost on a fluke, I did an application. Five days later, I was starting school,” Carter recalled.
That was in August 2019. Since then, Carter has completed two full semesters and one summer session. She is now in the midst of her third full semester and will finish her RPCC studies next May. In the meantime, she is raising her youngest son, who is 6-years-old, and she serves as president of the RPCC Student Government Association.
“RPCC feels like it anchors my community,” Carter said. “Everyone has been very supportive. The advising and guidance and counseling is all there. Everyone is always available and so many services are available.”
Once earning her RPCC degree, Carter plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in art history with the goal of opening an art gallery. She is already working on an application to Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. The university offers priority admissions to descendants of slaves owned by Jesuits who built Georgetown in the 1800s. Four years ago, Carter learned that she is one of those descendants.
“The logistics of going to Washington for four years was a little much,” she said. “I can conceive two years better than I could four years. That just seemed more permanent and more than I could commit to at this point. Completing two years at RPCC has really been ideal. The price difference is huge and you receive the same quality of education. I’ve been blown away by the whole process.”
Triggs said that commitment to working with individual students is part of the RPCC experience.
“It goes beyond what is on paper,” she said. “We try to get a sense of who the student is and what their goals are. You’re not just a number here. We take an active role in helping students determine the best academic paths for their lives.”
For more information on RPCC transfer pathways, visit https://www.rpcc.edu/academics/transfer-resources/transfer-faqs/.
For more information on all RPCC offerings, visit www.rpcc.edu.