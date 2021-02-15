An innocent error led to Kamryn Pence discovering a unique option at River Parishes Community College.
When Pence enrolled in an English class last semester, she didn’t realize she had signed up for an eight-week course instead of one that would last the full semester. Once she noticed, she opted to stick with the shorter session.
“I wanted to see how it would work,” Pence said. “I ended up really liking it because it was fast-paced and allowed me to focus more on some of the harder classes for the rest of the semester.”
The schedule also worked well for Pence, a part-time RPCC student who also works as a dental assistant. She said she felt a sense of accomplishment by completing a course within about two months, so much so that she intentionally signed up for an eight-week American history course this semester and plans to take another eight-week English course in the future.
“The professors make it easy to adapt to the schedule,” she said. “Whenever I message them for help, they respond quickly, so I always felt like I was on top of things.”
RPCC will continue to offer courses in an eight-week format beginning in March. These courses will range from general education courses such as math, science, English and history courses to more specialized classes such as A/C, refrigeration and welding. Eight-week courses will be available online, in a hybrid format and through independent study.
Jesse Walczak, RPCC assistant professor of English who has taught and continues to teach multiple eight-week courses in an online format, said students receive the same type of education in the shorter format as they do in a semester-long class.
“I really don’t change a whole lot. We have certain standards to meet, so I don’t change a lot in terms of the amount of work. It’s just faster,” Walczak said. “In a 16-week class, the students may have something due once or twice a week. In an eight-week class, they may have something due three days a week.”
Walczak emphasized that the shorter timeframe does not mean that students receive half of the education or material, but instead receive it in a more concise timeframe.
“It is a full class and they get the same type of instruction from the professor as they always would,” she said. “In fact, they will probably hear from us more frequently.”
Walczak said many students and professors have shared Pence’s experience that a mixture of eight-week and 16-week courses allows them to focus more on difficult classes because the paces are different. She’s also found that the eight-week courses have been especially beneficial for students who get distracted or burned out midway through traditional semesters.
“There’s just no time to procrastinate, and I think that is the biggest benefit,” she said. “It forces you to stay focused. They are reminded of deadlines more often because they are in our learning management system almost every day, versus putting it off until the next day. They really have to stay on top of things, and I find that actually helps a lot of students to stay on task.”
Walczak said she has met some students who are intimidated by the thought of such a fast-paced course, but she always encourages them to give it a try because of the many benefits. In most cases, students end up enjoying the shorter courses and, like Pence, signing up for more.
“I always encourage students to try it. I tell them they can do anything for eight weeks,” Walczak said. “If they don’t like it, they don’t have to do it again, but I think it is always worth a shot.”
