When it comes to your health and that of your loved ones, there’s no reason to take unnecessary risks. Those who do not have health insurance through an employer can sometimes be tempted to avoid signing up for coverage because they are intimidated about the process or worried about the cost. However, there are many resources in place to make sure families receive the health care coverage they need.
“This is the best time in Louisiana history to sign up for health insurance, because so many people have access to it and there are so many options,” said Brian Burton, chief executive officer of the Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center (SWLAHEC).
Burton noted that the state has expanded Medicaid eligibility, meaning more people qualify for coverage. In addition, the national marketplace at www.Healthcare.gov has a variety of insurance options for all age groups and coverage needs. This year, many of those coverage plans are more affordable than ever because of an influx of funds from the American Rescue Plan. In Louisiana, four out of every five citizens will qualify for a plan that costs them less than $10 per month.
The final deadline to enroll in a coverage plan on the marketplace is January 15, with coverage starting on February 1.
“The marketplace is especially beneficial for people who work in hospitality or entertainment, as well as people who are self-employed or entrepreneurs,” Burton said. “Most of those jobs typically do not provide insurance, but the marketplace is there to help them.”
This year marks the ninth year that SWLAHEC is serving as the official federal marketplace navigator entity for Louisiana. That means that SWLAHEC has local staff members available to help answer questions and guide citizens through the enrollment process.
SWLAHEC representatives can be reached online at www.GetCoveredLa.org or by calling 1-800-435-AHEC (2432).
“The assistance we provide is free. We have people located in each corner of the state who consumers can reach out to over the phone or in person,” said Jacob Schei, SWLAHEC’s statewide navigator program director and health interventions director. “When people contact us, they will speak to a real person locally, not a call center in another state. We assist with anything from a few simple questions or setting up an email account to more complicated issues like calculating income or applying for financial assistance.”
Schei said the consultations are similar to a person working with a real estate agent or broker. The SWLAHEC representative will not purchase a plan on someone’s behalf, but will help them review their options and identify which plan may best suit their needs.
“Everything is based on a system of health equity,” Burton said. “Many people may not even realize they qualify for a subsidy that will lower their premiums. The less money you make, the more subsidy you receive, so everyone has the same buying power in the marketplace. We also work with people throughout the year if their income changes from what they expected it to be.”
Burton added that anyone who has lost their job as a result of the pandemic or who has lost employer-provided insurance should take a close look at the federal marketplace, as many plan costs have changed recently because of the American Rescue Plan.
“If you looked at the marketplace before and thought the plans were too expensive, we encourage people to look again,” Burton said. “You will likely find that plans are more affordable now and there are more insurers available. There is a nice group in Louisiana to choose from, and where there is more choice, the consumer always wins.”