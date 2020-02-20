As a native and resident of Pennsylvania, Jordan Spector never had much of an occasion to cheer for LSU. But as a lifelong fan of sports, and football in particular, he was intrigued throughout 2019 by Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow.
He kept up with Burrow’s success, his innumerable highlights and his Heisman Trophy win. He was awed by Burrow’s performance in the national championship title victory over Clemson. Then, he saw a viral photo of Burrow relaxing with a cigar in the locker room after the win.
“I had so many friends messaging me on social media or texting me, just saying, ‘You’ve got to do something on this guy,’” said Spector, 27. “Then I saw the pic that same night, someone tagged me in one particular post on Instagram (posted by @nflmemes_ig) with the caption ‘This needs to be painted and framed in LSU’s library.’ Usually, I don’t just drop everything I’m working on to do a piece, but in this instance, I was intrigued when I saw that post and had so many friends reach out. I pretty much dropped everything for a week to do that piece.”
Before he got started, Spector wanted to first find out as much as he could about Burrow for additional inspiration. He watched Burrow’s full Heisman speech. He read articles about his journey from a seldom-used backup at Ohio State to an LSU legend. He loved the way Burrow didn’t care when his cell phone broke in the week before a game.
Spector tied it all together in a piece that features a cigar-smoking Burrow at its center, surrounded by his Heisman, the national championship trophy and cap and a handwritten note that reads, ‘You can’t do it… You won’t make it.’
“That kind of ties into his journey of not letting anyone’s opinion affect what he is able to accomplish,” Spector said. “I think that story and that theme is what helped inspire me.”
For Spector, the Burrow piece represents a bit of branching out. Most of his pieces thus far have focused on professional sports teams and athletes based in the Northeast, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Sixers and Flyers.
Growing up near Philadelphia, Spector played sports himself and created art for fun on the side. His only training was in high school art classes, but he discovered a natural talent for it at a young age.
“My dad is an artist, so I definitely think I get that talent from him,” Spector said. “When people ask me how long I’ve been drawing, I tell them it’s from the age I could pick up a pencil.”
When he went to college at Temple University, Spector put his art to the side for a while. He earned a roster spot as a walk-on running back at Temple, but his on-field dreams soon ended due to an injury. Feeling discouraged, Spector turned back to his art as a way to put his mind at ease.
“I also had a friend’s mother who told me one day to never waste my talents,” Spector said. “That kind of clicked for me as well and gave me that push I needed.”
It wasn’t long before a Temple football player asked Spector to do an art piece for him. That turned into another request, and then another. After years of believing art would always just be a hobby, Spector began to see that it could be a successful career path. He’s now a business owner who creates his own original work and does commissioned work.
“Looking back, it makes me really feel like everything happens for a reason,” he said.
Spector said his Burrow piece has been popular with both LSU fans and others who have been inspired by the quarterback. Soon after releasing the artwork, Spector was contacted by Jeffrey Marx and his team. Marx is the photographer who took the original viral picture of Burrow with his cigar. Together, they decided to use Spector’s piece to raise money for community causes as well.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Spector’s Burrow piece will go to Dreams Come True of Louisiana, a nonprofit organization that grants wishes of Louisiana children who are facing life-threatening illnesses. In addition, a part of the proceeds will go to the Athens County Foundation in Burrow’s native Ohio, which provides financial and community support to people and organizations working to improve the quality of life in Athens.
“The success so far has been really great, and I was kind of blown away at the reaction of the LSU fans,” Spector said. “It’s definitely been one of the biggest hits I’ve had.”
To purchase the Burrow piece, visit spectorsportsart.com and to check out more of Spector’s work, follow his page @spector_art on Instagram and Twitter.