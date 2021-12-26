Darlene Foster is a natural people person. She feels like she functions better when she is around others. She prefers sharing a meal with a friend or family member instead of eating alone. She likes sharing stories about her life with others and hearing about their backgrounds as well.
That’s why Foster has embraced life at St. James Place, which she has called home for more than five years. The community allows her the opportunity to socialize with others each day while still seeing her nearby children and grandchildren on a regular basis. In between, she is able to spend quiet time in her patio home on the St. James Place grounds.
“I’m so glad that I’m here instead of stuck by myself,” she said. “That would not be any fun. I think that would be very difficult for me.”
Foster especially enjoys the holiday season at St. James Place and how the staff goes the extra mile to make the time special for both residents and each other.
“They decorate everywhere, which really puts everyone in good spirits,” she said. “We’ve had a wonderful party for the staff, which everyone enjoyed quite a bit. There is a lot of singing of Christmas carols and events for a few weeks around Christmas. The Christmas menu is fabulous. They really make it a beautiful time for everyone.”
Foster said living at St. James Place also gives her the flexibility to spend holiday time with her family. Her son’s home has become the new gathering place, and Foster was particularly excited about enjoying a bonfire with her loved ones on Christmas Eve.
For Lynda Maestri, the 2021 holiday season marked her first at St. James Place, as she moved in about six months ago. One thing that stood out was the numerous events and joyful atmosphere that was felt throughout the community in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
“People are very happy here,” she said. “It’s a really happy group of people that are nice to be around. There’s something going on all the time. We’ve had concerts and parties in addition to all of the regular activities and games. Everyone here is really positive and I think that makes a difference.”
Maestri also appreciates that she can spend time with friends during the holidays with the peace of mind of knowing that St. James Place will meet her needs, both now and in the future. That continuum of care was one of the main reasons Maestri was attracted to the community.
“I feel safe here and I know I won’t have to move away and start over somewhere else,” she said. “I’ve been going to a lot of holiday lunches and other things around town. I still belong to some clubs and we’ve been having Christmas activities. It’s nice to be in person again and I enjoy being able to do those things and then come back to St. James Place and feel secure about it.”
The St. James Place holiday activities have also given Maestri a chance to bond with her fellow residents, which has been particularly meaningful as she continues to get acquainted with the community. She’s made new friends from places like Florida, Texas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and elsewhere.
“The people here are extremely nice and I’m able to get to know them at a place that’s beautiful to live,” she said.
St. James Place offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, Nursing Care and Memory Care. A custom Life Plan is available for Independent Living residents that ensures a lifetime of residency and care at a predictable cost.
St. James Place is located at 333 Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. For more information, visit www.stjamesplace.org or call 225-215-4510.