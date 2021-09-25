At St. James Place, preparation for hurricanes and other natural disasters is a main priority. The Baton Rouge retirement community has large generators that can power the entire campus, ample food supplies, and arrangements for dozens of staff members to stay before, during and after a storm.
Thanks to those plans, St. James Place was able to keep its own residents safe during Hurricane Ida and also welcome several temporary residents whose New Orleans community sustained significant damage during the storm. Over the past month, St. James Place has become a safe haven for six residents of the Lambeth House retirement community. While these residents miss their homes, they agree that the St. James Place team has gone above and beyond to make them feel welcome.
“When we first came into our apartment, there was a large gift basket waiting for us with lots of everyday essentials and even a bottle of wine, which we definitely needed,” Martha Young said with a laugh. She and her husband Ralph have been staying in a furnished apartment at St. James Place since the week after the hurricane.
“The neighbors have invited us over and shared their newspapers with us. We’ve been invited to participate in all of the activities,” Young continued. “The food has been incredible. The hospitality is heartwarming. It’s really been a nice breather to pull ourselves together. I don’t know what we would have done without them being so accommodating and welcoming us in.”
Mary Scrignar, another Lambeth House resident, said the St. James Place team was well-prepared for their guests. She noted that a St. James Place resident was assigned to each Lambeth House resident to be a guide and answer any questions.
“That was a great idea because it’s really helped me to navigate things here,” Scrignar said. “Lambeth is 12 stories, while St. James is on 55 acres and much more spread out, so the layout is completely different. It’s been great having people to show us around and find things. Whenever someone needs help, they are right there for you. They’ve also invited us to take part in any activities we are interested in.”
For Lambeth House resident Albert Cowdrey, the congenial environment at St. James Place has helped ease the strain of being away from his home. Besides good food and comfortable accommodations, Cowdrey said everyone from Lambeth House has been treated as part of the St. James Place family. He’s especially enjoyed seeing residents from both communities join together to share meals, exercise and play games.
“It’s been very agreeable. We don’t feel like outsiders at all,” Cowdrey said. “We’re all missing our normal lives, but since we had to leave, this has probably been the best possible situation we could have asked for.”
Many permanent St. James Place residents said the community was well-prepared to provide a safe environment with all necessities before, during and after the storm. Butch Noland, who has lived with his wife Judy at St. James Place for about eight years, said the community was able to maintain electricity and regular food service for all residents even as Ida passed through.
“We were both so impressed,” Noland said. “So many of the staff stayed at St. James throughout the hurricane. They left their families and stayed on campus to take care of us. We have come to expect them to respond better than we could imagine, so we were not surprised, but it’s still nice when everything runs so smoothly. It was almost like nothing ever happened.”
For David and Penny Earle, riding out Ida at St. James Place was much more reassuring than their last weather event. The couple’s home flooded in May, forcing them to temporarily move in with a granddaughter and her fiancé. They were already scheduled to move into a garden home at St. James in September, but when St. James learned of their plight, they arranged for the Earles to stay in a furnished apartment in the community until the garden home was ready.
“When Ida came, we weren’t worried about ourselves, which is one of the reasons we moved here,” Penny Earle said. “We didn’t have to worry about flooding because we are on the third floor, and we knew we would have power because of the large generators here. They really take care of you here. We’re so glad we are here.”
Noland said he can still remember dealing with the aftermath of previous storms. Now, he’s glad that his days of refueling a generator, cleaning up his yard, worrying about roof damage and throwing out spoiled food are over. The Nolands are in the Independent Living portion of St. James Place, which allows them to have a worry-free lifestyle while having their needs met.
“I know people may be thinking about these communities after the storm. My advice is to move when you can enjoy the friendship of other people and you’re healthy enough to enjoy everything they have to offer and still do what you want to do around town without having so many other worries,” he said.
St. James Place offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, Nursing Care and Memory Care. A custom Life Plan is available for Independent Living residents that ensures a lifetime of residency and care at a predictable cost.
St. James Place is located at 333 Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. For more information, visit www.stjamesplace.org or call 225-215-4510.