Jim and Edie Michie have packed a lifetime of adventures into their 64 years of marriage.
After spending four years in the U.S. Air Force, earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism from LSU and spending a year working at an NBC affiliate in Iowa, Jim launched his career in earnest in 1963 at WDSU in New Orleans. While there, he was part of a team that covered major Louisiana corruption scandals and the civil rights movement while contributing to national NBC broadcasts.
Jim’s success there led him to a position at WTOP-TV/Radio in Washington, D.C. In 1975, his career turned to Congressional investigations, when he took what was intended to be a temporary position on the Senate Judiciary Committee chaired by Senator Edward Kennedy. Those six weeks turned into six years. Jim had a 14-year career on the Hill, ending with the Senate Committee on Aging chaired by Senator H. John Heinz III.
In the early 1990s, Jim turned to consulting work. Over the next several years, he counseled Fortune 500 executives, worked with the CIA and assisted other federal departments, including those focused on immigration, customs, substance abuse, mental health and more.
“For me, it was a pressure cooker. It was 24/7,” Jim said.
He did it all with the support of Edie, who raised the couple’s four children at their home in Maryland while working for 25 years as an elementary school teacher and encouraging Jim in his work life. They shared a common goal: working for the public good.
Jim and Edie retired in the 2000s, and when they visited their home state of Louisiana in 2016 for a wedding and mentioned to friends that they were thinking of moving back, someone suggested they look at St. James Place.
“We thought it was such a beautiful place,” Edie recalled. “The grounds were beautiful and everyone was so friendly. We thought the place was everything that we needed.”
The couple decided to make St. James Place their new home and moved to their two-bedroom apartment in November 2016.
The Michies’ transition from a three-story home with a large yard in their longtime home of Bethesda, Maryland had its challenging moments. The couple held a three-day estate sale, which Edie said was emotional as she saw “a lot of precious stuff go out the door.” Their adult children were also sad to say goodbye to the house they grew up in.
However, the team at St. James Place helped make the move a smooth one as the couple moved themselves, their vehicle and possessions 1,100 miles from Bethesda to Baton Rouge.
“Everyone was accommodating and flexible with us,” Edie said.
The Michies said they have no regrets and have been happy to make St. James Place their new home. Their lives are busier than ever thanks to a community of friends and neighbors, including Edie’s sister, who moved to St. James Place last year.
“If you’re bored here, it’s your own fault,” Edie said with a laugh. She loves gardening and is an active member of the St. James Place garden club. She’s also a fan of the Snazzy Singers, a vocal group that regularly performs at St. James Place.
As for Jim, he gets up early every morning and exercises for about 45 minutes at the St. James Place gym. He still enjoys visiting with friends throughout Baton Rouge and considers himself “a news freak” who regularly reads news articles and blogs about current events. A 2020 inductee in the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication Hall of Fame, Jim has also guest lectured at the university and is active in the LSU Alumni Association.
The Michies said their life at St. James Place provides an ideal balance of knowing that their needs are met with the freedom to still do the things they love. In fact, now that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, they have a busy summer planned, with trips to Seattle, Washington and Stockholm, Sweden on the schedule to visit children and grandchildren.
“It’s better to do what we did and not wait,” Jim said. “We decided it was an opportunity when we were still both in good health and could manage the estate sale and the sale of our house.”
St. James Place offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, Nursing Care and Memory Care. A custom Life Plan is available for Independent Living residents that ensures a lifetime of residency and care at a predictable cost.
St. James Place is located at 333 Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. For more information, visit www.stjamesplace.org or call 225-215-4510.