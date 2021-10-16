This fall is proving to be a time of transition for Charles and Joyce Hymel.
The couple, both in their 80s, rode out Hurricane Ida in their Gramercy home, with the eye of the storm passing almost directly overhead.
"It was horrific. It was so frightening," Joyce Hymel said as she continued the cleanup process one recent morning. "We are very fortunate that our home is still intact. It's a sturdy home that withstood the storm, and for that I am very grateful. But we were right here through all of it."
Since the storm, the Hymels have been making occasional overnight stays at St. James Place in Baton Rouge, where Joyce's sister Audrey Walker has been a resident since 2018. Those visits have given the couple the chance to become more acquainted with the St. James Place community and staff. Prior to the storm, the Hymels were already making plans to move to St. James Place, but the hurricane confirmed for them that they were making the right decision.
Joyce Hymel said the couple decided about a year ago that they were interested in moving into an independent living community. But the idea of leaving Gramercy and the home they had lived in for 53 years proved daunting, especially for Charles, who was hesitant to leave his longtime community. He is active in his neighborhood and has many friends in Gramercy, which made him reluctant to leave.
However, Joyce continued to work to convince Charles that an independent living community would be best for them, especially since taking care of their home was becoming more of a challenge because of their ages.
"Looking back, I wish we had done it sooner," Joyce said. "We knew we had to do something. We are 84 and 87 years old and we knew we could not maintain our home the way we have in the past. But we have a lot of good memories here. I hate to leave Gramercy and our wonderful neighbors and friends, but we are looking forward to getting resettled."
The transition will be made easier by the fact that the Hymels will live in the same community as Walker, who moved in after her husband passed away. Walker said that living in St. James Place has allowed her to make new friends and stay busy with activities like tai chi and painting. Now that her sister and brother-in-law will be her neighbors, Walker is looking forward to sharing in those activities with them.
"There is plenty to keep your mind active and yourself active, and I think that is a great help, especially as you get older," Walker said.
Charles Hymel said that although he struggled with initial resistance to the idea of moving, his wife's efforts to convince him plus the warm environment at St. James Place left him assured that he had much to look forward to. He felt even more at ease after their pleasant experience at St. James Place after Hurricane Ida.
"We met some nice people there who were very welcoming," Charles said. "We stayed for a couple of days and that kind of made up my mind that this was where we needed to be. Since we've had to deal with the storm, I wish we had done it sooner. That's what I'm telling people: do it sooner rather than later."
Joyce added that the couple was happy to connect with other St. James Place residents who are also from Gramercy.
"We just felt at home from the beginning, especially once we got acquainted with them," she said. "I think we are going to enjoy it."
Meanwhile, Audrey is counting down the days until her family moves in.
"I think we have lots to look forward to," she said. "It really has given me a lift and I think they are ready."
St. James Place offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, Nursing Care and Memory Care. A custom Life Plan is available for Independent Living residents that ensures a lifetime of residency and care at a predictable cost.
St. James Place is located at 333 Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. For more information, visit www.stjamesplace.org or call 225-215-4510.