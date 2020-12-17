For nearly 40 years, Lee and Barrie Griffin have seen the value of St. James Place.
In the 1980s, Lee chaired a group led by St. James Episcopal Church to study whether a home like St. James Place was a viable option. When the group decided to move forward, he helped lead the board once St. James Place opened in 1983. Soon after, Barrie’s parents and Lee’s mother were some of the first St. James Place residents.
So, when the Griffins decided they wanted to downsize, the patio homes at St. James Place were a natural fit. The couple moved in on July 31, 2019.
“We always knew we would come here because our parents had such a wonderful experience here,” Lee said.
They have not been disappointed. Their home overlooks a lake, creating the perfect setting for relaxing conversations. Thanks to the amenities at St. James Place, they are able to exercise regularly and socialize. They attend regular Bible study groups. Barrie remains active in their church. Lee plays golf regularly. Many evenings are spent sipping wine and enjoying the scenery with friends. And because they still live independently, the Griffins can travel whenever they want without worrying about maintenance, laundry or household chores.
“We have a very active social life,” Lee said. “We had friends who had moved in before us and since we have moved in, more of our adult lifelong friends have moved here as well. One thing that has always stood out to me is the feeling of community we have here. It’s more than just a social environment. People really care for each other and support each other here.”
That caring atmosphere includes St. James Place employees as well.
“They really care for you and are interested in what you are interested in,” Barrie said. “There is one employee in particular, Edwina Brown, who has known and loved every resident from the beginning. She remembers everybody’s names. She just loves people. Many other employees are similar. They are just well-trained and they all have big hearts.”
That type of personal care has been a hallmark of St. James Place for years. Barrie recalled how staff members helped her parents visit a home she and Lee owned in North Carolina several years ago. Even though Barrie’s mother was in a wheelchair and needed extra assistance, the St. James Place staff worked to ensure she had an enjoyable and stress-free trip.
“My parents were so excited to see this place and the surroundings,” Barrie recalled. “The nurses and staff helped so much. They made sure my mother had all of her medications and anything else that she needed. They were very sweet about it. They really do care for people and care about your quality of life.”
The Griffins’ move to St. James Place came after they lived in a 4,200-square-foot home in Baton Rouge for 17 years. Today, their patio home measures about 1,600 square feet. Barrie admitted that they had some initial reservations about such a drastic downsizing, but have been pleasantly surprised.
“It’s perfect for us. We don’t miss the size of the house at all,” she said. “It has everything that we need and we have plenty of room.”
The Griffins said they plan to make St. James Place their permanent home for the rest of their lives. Lee noted that because there is a continuum of care at St. James Place, he or Barrie will be able to receive more advanced care when and if that time comes.
“We know the quality of care we will receive,” he said. “That gives us and our families a great deal of peace of mind. Our family was a little apprehensive about us moving here, but now they are delighted because they see how comfortable we are.”
St. James Place offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, Nursing Care and Memory Care. A custom Life Plan is available for Independent residents that ensures a lifetime of residency and care at a predictable cost.
St. James Place is located at 333 Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. For more information, visit www.stjamesplace.org or call 225-215-4510.