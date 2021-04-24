After Jim LeBlanc’s wife passed away last year, he realized he needed to make some changes. He had no close family in the area, plus a house and yard that would need regular upkeep. LeBlanc was familiar with St. James Place, so he decided to visit the community and begin evaluating his options.
“I looked at an apartment here and I found something I really loved,” LeBlanc recalled. “The experience is a little like buying a house. If you see something that’s available and that is right for you, you can’t assume you can go back in six months or a year and it will still be there. That was when things quickly took on a life of their own.”
In short order, LeBlanc, 75, was preparing to sell his house and move into his new St. James Place apartment. He credits the St. James Place staff with helping him connect with movers and organize an estate sale as he made the transition.
Now, a little more than a year after moving to the community, LeBlanc said he has no regrets.
“I was just looking for a simpler, easier life,” he said. “It has worked out very well. There is so much social activity and great people to meet here.”
LeBlanc said one of his favorite amenities at St. James Place is the “fantastic” fitness center that lets him stay active and healthy.
“They have everything you would have in any other gym,” he said. “I spend a lot of time in there and I’ve met a lot of people there. They have a wonderful manager who can help me with anything, whether it’s helping me with the machines or planning a workout.”
Although some group activities were on hold because of the pandemic, things are beginning to return to normal now that St. James Place residents have received COVID-19 vaccines. LeBlanc said he especially enjoys eating in the main dining room with other residents, attending concerts on the St. James Place grounds and participating in classes such as tai chi.
“What I like is that you can be as active and social as you want to be,” said LeBlanc, a retired architect. “You can do as much or as little as you like. I’ve got so much here, but I’m also still driving, so I can play golf and go on vacations and see friends. It’s just nice, quiet, private and very secure. I feel like I have more freedom now because I’m not tied to the responsibilities of my house and my yard.”
LeBlanc said he also appreciates the fact that he has found a home for the rest of his life. St. James Place offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, Nursing Care and Memory Care. A custom Life Plan is available for Independent Living residents that ensures a lifetime of residency and care at a predictable cost.
“I don’t have kids in town who can care for me, and even if I did, I wouldn’t want to make that a burden on them,” LeBlanc said. “The fact that they have continuing care here was important to me. I know I will have guaranteed access to assisted living and nursing if and when that time comes.”
