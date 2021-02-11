When Barbara Hughes decided to set up her friend Pat on a blind date in September 1976, she offered a word of caution. She thought Pat would have a good time at a party with Harold Price, but she told her friend not to get too interested because Harold didn’t want to get married.
The sparks flew, though. That one blind date turned into a six-year courtship. Over that time, Harold changed his mind about marriage and decided he wanted to settle down.
“My mother just adored him. When he asked me to marry him, I didn’t particularly want to get married at that point because I had gotten very independent,” Pat recalled. “My mother said, ‘If you don’t marry him, I’m going to adopt him.’ I decided I would rather have him as a husband than a brother.”
The Prices married in 1982, kicking off a life that Pat describes as “ecstatically happy.” The couple settled in Baton Rouge, where Harold worked to set up group homes before moving into an economic development position in state government, where he worked under Governors Buddy Roemer, Edwin Edwards and Mike Foster. In the meantime, they traveled the world, visiting many locations in Europe, South America, Australia, India, China and more.
Between their travels, the Prices made their Baton Rouge home near the LSU Lakes. But in April 2019, the couple decided it was time to make a change. Their adult children all live out of town and they didn’t want to burden them with future needs. With many friends already living at St. James Place, the Prices decided they wanted to move there as well.
“We have our own little community here,” Harold said. “It has absolutely been the right thing for us. We have so many friends and activities. You can do as much as you want to do, so there’s never a chance of being bored.”
The Prices’ social circle of fellow St. James Place residents is made up of longtime friends, including Hughes, plus new people they have met within the past two years. Some larger group activities have been put on hold because of the coronavirus, but residents can still socialize in a safe way in smaller settings. They are looking forward to more activities being scheduled once all the residents receive their second vaccine later this month.
“It’s a very welcoming environment, especially if you are a widow or widower or coming here alone,” Harold said. “People go out of their way to involve you with things. We’ll have a few people over at night for a glass of wine or to watch football games, and they do the same for us. We have a very rich, active social life, even under the pandemic. We’re very grateful.”
The Prices have also been impressed by the caring and attentive nature of the St. James Place staff.
“We’ve not run into any unfriendly people. Everybody goes out of their way to help you,” Pat said. “Every staff person calls us by name. They have done that from the beginning. They have also made us feel very safe here, both with the pandemic and before that. Everybody adheres to all of the rules and regulations. We always feel comfortable here.”
While the move to St. James Place has involved selling, storing and discarding decades worth of items and transitioning from a home into an apartment, the Prices say they have never had any regrets. They’re happy they made the move while both are still active and can enjoy their friends and everything St. James Place has to offer.
“From the minute we moved here, we loved it,” Pat said. “We felt very much at home immediately.”
St. James Place offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, Nursing Care and Memory Care. A custom Life Plan is available for Independent Living residents that ensures a lifetime of residency and care at a predictable cost.
St. James Place is located at 333 Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. For more information, visit www.stjamesplace.org or call 225-215-4510.