Steven Tureau has been on many sides of the courtroom.
In his civil law career, he has successfully represented clients in successions, contracts, real estate transactions, family law and personal injury matters. He has worked with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Since 2013, Tureau has been a felony prosecutor, where his work has led to almost 1,000 criminal convictions and secured prison sentences for individuals convicted of murder, child abuse, sex offenses, drunk driving and more.
“I know my way around a courtroom,” Tureau said. “I understand how our judicial system works and will use this knowledge and experience to move the court docket along and impartially serve you as a judge.”
Tureau is a candidate for District Judge, Division D, in the 23rd Judicial District Court, which serves Assumption, St. James and Ascension Parishes.
“I have the experience and temperament to be a fair and impartial judge,” Tureau continued. “In addition to my extensive civil law career, my years of service as both a public defender and as a felony prosecutor for our district attorney’s office uniquely qualify me for this important position.”
Tureau said he doesn’t view his current role as a prosecutor as simply trying to put people in jail. Rather, he said he focuses on how to help people serve their debts to society but also become productive and fulfilled citizens.
If elected as a judge, Tureau said one of his main focuses will be showing juvenile defendants that alternatives exist outside of a life of crime. He still remembers a boy named Sylvester whom he encountered in felony court several years ago. He was later shot and killed as a young adult.
“It’s hard once you get started in that life,” Tureau said. “I’ve already spoken to some businesses about offering alternatives. The ultimate goal would be to provide a safe and secure home environment for these young men and women to live in. Here, they can pursue education or learn a trade. Either would put those young adults on a path to becoming a productive citizen outside of the judicial system.
With many cases and proceedings delayed this year because of COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, Tureau said he expects 2021 to be one of the busiest years ever for the District Court. In addition to the backlog, Tureau said the number of cases the district attorney’s office handles each year has increased over the past several years. That will mean that courts will need to run smoothly and efficiently, something Tureau hopes to assist with if elected.
“Next year, I expect we will have as many cases as ever to try,” he said. “I’d like to see us move more cases to a resolution and particularly make some movement on the ones that have been sitting there for a year or two. The defendants, the prosecution, the victims and society deserve to have resolutions on these cases.”
Tureau is admitted to practice law in all Louisiana state courts and the United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. He has been named a Rising Star of Louisiana by the international publication Super Lawyers and a Top 40 Under 40 in Louisiana by the National Trial Lawyers Association.
