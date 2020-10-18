Steven Tureau has learned a lot from his father over the years. Growing up, he watched his dad navigate a career as a lawyer, judge and elected public servant. Even at a young age, Steven was inspired to follow in his footsteps.
Along the way, Tureau’s father passed on some valuable life lessons.
“My dad told me to always let people know where you stand,” Tureau said. “As long as people know where you stand and know that you’re being straight with them, they will respect you. They may not agree with you, but they will understand where you’re coming from.”
After graduating from St. Amant High School, Tureau earned his undergraduate degree from LSU and his juris doctorate from the Southern University Law Center, where he was president of his class. He has since had a successful legal career as an attorney. Since 2013, he has worked as a felony prosecutor, where his work has led to more than 1,000 convictions.
Now, Tureau is prepared to move his career to another level. He is a candidate for District Judge, Division D, in the 23rd Judicial District Court. The court serves Assumption, St. James and Ascension Parishes.
The idea of running for a judgeship has been in Tureau’s mind for a while. But one day, while sitting on the porch with his father, he realized the timing was right.
“He told me he knew I wanted to get into politics and that he hoped he was around to help me,” Tureau recalled. “That really stuck with me. My grandfather died when my dad was in his 20s. So, he was not around to help and guide my father through his political career. It means a lot to me to have my father as a mentor, helping and guiding me. When the opening for this judgeship came up, it just felt like the right place and the right time.”
Over the years, Tureau has also learned the value of giving back to his community. In addition to his legal work, he has served on the Volunteer Ascension board of directors. He is actively involved in Ducks Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation, the Coastal Conservation Association, the Ascension Chamber of Commerce and the Knights of Columbus. He has also served as a junior firefighter with the St. Amant Fire Department.
Also, when not working, Tureau is an avid outdoorsman. He is a former 4H shotgun shooting instructor and a longtime member of the National Rifle Association.
“I love the outdoors. I grew up hunting and fishing,” Tureau said. “I think there’s no better way for kids to spend their spare time. You always see kids sitting inside nowadays. You never see kids exposed to the outdoors, and I think that’s unfortunate. I don’t see any downside to being outdoors. There are so many lessons to be learned and skills that can be developed that can make you a better person.”
For Tureau, it has been especially rewarding to build his career and his own family in his home parish. He and his wife Jennifer have three sons: Cooper, Jax and Beckett. The Tureaus are members of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
“I’ve seen Ascension change a lot in the past 20 or 30 years,” Tureau said. “Even though it has grown a lot, we still have a lot of the same values and qualities I saw here when I was a kid. You don’t see as much of the big city politics and the cut-throat mentality. It’s more of an emphasis on helping your neighbor, valuing your family and having faith that things will work out.”
