By day, Thomas Soltau is a Neonatologist. But this year, in addition to that work, he’s putting his scientific background to a completely different use as one of the founders of Sugarfield Spirits in Gonzales.
Thomas and his brother Andrew Soltau opened the distillery in January after considering it for more than a decade.
“I’ve probably been planning on doing something in alcohol for about 12 years,” Thomas said. “I had thoughts of eventually retiring and getting a master’s degree in winemaking, then working in Napa or Oregon or maybe overseas.”
Then, about seven years ago, Thomas and his wife were visiting Portland, Oregon, where craft distilling was becoming increasingly popular. That got the wheels turning even more, and Thomas thought he might be able to pursue his dreams sooner than he thought.
Meanwhile, Andrew Soltau has worked in the hospitality industry for his entire career, including roles at restaurants, bars and hotels. That allowed him to learn more about the world of cocktails and the process of making a great drink.
“When I lived in Memphis, I worked for a James Beard-nominated restaurant and really honed my craft cocktail skills at that establishment,” Andrew said.
The brothers decided to combine their skills and backgrounds, with the idea of a Louisiana-based craft distillery. They worked with a business incubator at LSU to develop a business plan, network and find suitable property. About 18 months ago, they found the perfect spot in Gonzales and have been working ever since to get the building ready for opening.
The result is what Thomas calls a “medium-sized distillery” that covers about 5,000 square feet. It includes a 625-gallon still, a 125-gallon experimental small batch still and a tasting room that measures around 1,500 square feet.
The Soltaus are focused on using Louisiana ingredients, primarily cane sugar, molasses and cane juice, as the main element in their products, which include vodka, rum and liqueurs.
The Sugarfield Spirits vodka is made using sugar from an Assumption Parish refinery. A French Caribbean-style rum is made from cane juice that came from a small plot of land in Napoleonville.
“We hand-harvested about half of it and machine-harvested the other half. Then it was completely hand-crushed, fermented at the distillery and distilled here,” Andrew said. "That one is directly from the farm to the bottle. Literally, it’s not going to touch anybody else’s hands but ours. That’s a very, very rare thing, and we’re really proud of that.”
The brothers also worked with Lafayette-based Reve Coffee Roasters on a one-of-a-kind coffee liqueur.
“They made a new blend for us, which is a blend of Brazilian and java,” Andrew said. “We cold-brewed it, then we mixed it with white rum and added a little sugar. It’s a beautiful liqueur that you can’t get anywhere else.”
Thomas said the main philosophy behind Sugarfield Spirits comes from French winemakers, who approach each bottle of wine as a unique creation that reflects the season, weather, land, winemaker’s skill and more.
“That’s really what we want to do here at our facility,” Thomas said. “I think we’re going to end up doing a lot of small batch products that reflect the specific elements that went into it. I think spirit makers haven’t really jumped on that quite as much as wine makers and beer makers, but we plan on doing a lot of that.”
All Sugarfield Spirits products are available at the distillery from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The Soltaus are working with local stores and hope to have them available for retail in other locations soon.
Sugarfield Spirits is located at 481 West Eastbank in Gonzales. For more information, visit sugarfieldspiritsla.com or facebook.com/SugarfieldSpiritsLa.