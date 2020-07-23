At Sugarfield Spirits, the passion behind the business is right there in the name. Once Sugarfield received its distilling permit in November 2019, owners Andrew and Thomas Soltau immediately began working to create unique, locally-based spirits.
That work has resulted in the creation of numerous popular spirits. Sugarfield’s vodka is made from 100 percent cane sugar from Lula Mills in Assumption Parish. Its white rum – great for making cocktails – is made from 90 percent sugar and 10 percent molasses, also from Lula Mills. Sugarfield’s most popular seller, bourbon, is smooth and buttery with a complex finish.
“You get a lot more flavor when it’s done in small batches,” Andrew said. “We’re able to have more control over it. You have a lot more love in it. It’s like the difference between going to a chain restaurant and eating in your grandma’s kitchen.”
Andrew said another major difference is that Sugarfield Spirits uses as many local ingredients as possible. The Soltaus often work with Louisiana farmers to obtain main ingredients for their spirits.
“Anytime we can work with somebody who is local, we try to do that,” he said. “It’s in our values, but it also makes a better product.”
For its coffee liqueur, Sugarfield teamed up with Lafayette-based Reve Coffee, which roasted a special blend of Brazilian/Java coffee. The Soltaus and their team cold-brewed it at the distillery, then combined it with their white rum.
Sugarfield’s orange liqueur is made from blood, navel and sweet Louisiana oranges from South Napoleonville. The oranges were soaked in California brandy, creating a lively spirit that works well in cocktails, on the rocks or over ice cream.
To create a unique strawberry liqueur, Sugarfield worked with a farmer in Springfield, Louisiana. The strawberries were macerated in Sugarfield’s white rum and balanced with a bit of cane sugar.
Perfecting a spirit is a matter of trial and error. Thomas estimates he’s created as many as 400 experimental batches over the years, with many of them getting tossed aside.
“When I’m creating a spirit, I’m deconstructing it. I’m thinking about all the little flavors that go into it,” he explained. “If I’m making an orange liqueur, it’s about all the nuances of an orange. To me, a spirit is a symphony. It’s all the different instruments playing the melody, the countermelodies and the harmonies. I’m trying to encapsulate that into one spirit.”
Meanwhile, Andrew focuses on how each spirit will mix into a cocktail and how it will meld with other ingredients.
“Some spirits are meant to be in a cocktail. But there are other spirits that are meant to be served neat or by themselves with nothing else added,” Andrew said. “What we are looking for in those is the same. It’s about that symphony. We’re looking for a lot of different flavors to be manifested there.”
In recent months, the Soltaus’ experiments have resulted in many single batches of rum, including a cane juice rum from Florida with a grassiness quality and another cane juice rum from South Napoleonville.
“For that one, we hand-cut the cane ourselves. We juiced all of it at the distillery, fermented it, distilled and bottled it,” Andrew said. “This is a true representation of farm to bottle.”
Some of the more popular experimental batches may eventually be made in larger quantities, although each batch is unique because of the one-of-a-kind ingredients.
“Our cane juice rum might not be exactly the same because it won’t be from 2019 sugar cane. It may be from a different farm,” Thomas noted. “All of those things go into making a spirit. It won’t be the same every year, but that’s what makes each batch so special.”
The spirits are currently available at the Sugarfield Spirits tasting room, as well as many grocery and liquor stores. For more information, visit www.sugarfieldspiritsla.com.
The Sugarfield Spirits distillery is located at 481 West Eastbank in Gonzales.