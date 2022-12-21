Several Baton Rouge schools are riding a wave of positive momentum that is leading to better academic scores, more family engagement and a sense among students that anything is possible.
At GEO Next Generation High School, Principal Brandon Fontenot is most proud of the fact that the school’s dual enrollment program is growing steadily. The program allows GEO students to earn high school and college credit at the same time.
“When we started, we had about 50 kids in dual enrollment, then we jumped up to 90,” Fontenot said. “We have 169 in the program this semester. Next semester, we expect to have around 250 students in dual enrollment, which is a large percentage of our students. Our motto is to get them to and through college, and this is the perfect pathway for that to happen.”
Fontenot thinks one reason for the success of GEO’s dual enrollment program is its comprehensive support structure. The school has a satellite campus at Baton Rouge Community College, which gives students access to tutoring, academic advising and other college resources. In addition, GEO works with college and career coaches as well as counselors to ensure students have support in all areas and can reach out to people with questions.
GEO Next Generation High School will reach a major milestone in 2023 when its first graduating class receives their diplomas. Fontenot said the excitement surrounding that achievement permeates around campus.
“These kids came when we didn’t even have a building and they bought into our vision,” Fontenot said. “They have been dedicated to seeing something through and I think that inspires the other students. We started off with about 100 kids and now we have just under 400 and we still have a waiting list. People are noticing what we are doing here.”
Also gaining attention is Helix Aviation Academy, which added a seventh grade class this year and has brought on more teachers, including one who teaches a Mandarin class that doubles as high school credit. Charita Sellers, the school’s founding principal, said others in the community have also stepped up to supplement students’ education, including members of Baton Rouge Red Stick Aviators, officials from local cybersecurity and aviation-related companies, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Southern University.
“The community support is amazing because it gives students a better understanding of the industry and lets them see that people who look like them have thrived in aviation,” said Nicholas Richard, Helix Aviation’s Academy founding STEM teacher.
Sellers sees a direct connection between the education at Helix Aviation Academy and the growing aviation industry in the Baton Rouge area.
“A lot of aviation-related corporations are coming to this region and I think it reflects the fact that Helix can fill the employee pipeline,” she said. “We always tell our kids that this industry is wide open and there are so many job options, but now they are seeing it for themselves.”
Capitol High School students are also envisioning bright futures, using growing academic success as their foundation. Recent statistics show that Capitol High, led by the Capitol Education Foundation, has the highest growth in graduation rates among local public high schools. Its improved composite ACT score is the third-fastest growing among all Baton Rouge public high schools. Capitol High’s overall School Performance Score has grown for the second straight year and its SPS growth is the fourth-highest in the area.
“What we are doing at Capitol is clearly working,” Principal Rhonda Irwin said. “Our students and our teachers work hard every day, and this progress is a direct result of their diligent efforts. We are committed to Capitol High and we will do whatever it takes to ensure our kids are successful. No matter what happens, we are always going to do what’s best for our students. That’s always been our approach and that’s what works.”
At Collegiate Baton Rouge, a main focus this year has been giving students a strong academic foundation and emotional support. LaShara Trahan, the school’s manager of student recruitment, said building literacy skills has been a top priority, with the opening of the school’s library, a partnership with the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and celebrations when students reach Accelerated Reading goals.
“One of the other areas we have focused on is the importance of mental and emotional health,” Trahan added. “We have two staff members who solely do counseling. We have a self-care club. We advocate for both our students and our staff because you can’t pour from an empty cup. We’re always having check-ins with staff and students so we know how to best support them.”
Trahan said the school has also brought on a manager of parent engagement and become more intentional about how it engages with families. Collegiate Baton Rouge has a progress report night each quarter for parents to meet with teachers and discuss their child’s performance. Teachers are encouraged to make “sunshine calls” to parents to share good news and positive feedback about students.
In addition, Trahan said the school continues to support Collegiate students after they graduate and enroll in college.
“We have a lot of first-generation college students, so they are still learning about the whole process and we want to help them with that,” Trahan said. “Even if they have a parent who did attend college, the process is so different now. We have a counselor who works with our kids starting in ninth grade, discussing scholarships and options for majors. We are here to help them navigate that process from beginning to end.”