At Redesign Schools Louisiana’s three campuses in Baton Rouge, technology is a way of life. Each student has their own Chromebook for use in the classroom and at home. Some are learning 3D printing through project-based learning. Teachers use Promethean boards for interactive classroom lessons as well as online platforms to communicate with parents about grades, tests and school activities.
But, school leaders are also making sure that students understand that using technology safely means being careful about what they post and who they communicate with, as well as how they incorporate digital activity into their daily lives.
“We want to make sure all of our students are innovative learners who are working towards technology proficiency that is going to benefit their futures,” said Megan McNamara, superintendent of Redesign Schools Louisiana, whose Baton Rouge campuses are Dalton Elementary, Glen Oaks Middle and Lanier Elementary. “But, we’ve also seen things happen to kids in our community when they don’t understand the impacts of technology. We want to build schools that help make students global learners, but we also have to teach that safety component and help them understand what it means to be a responsible technology user.”
In today’s world, that knowledge is more important than ever as children begin using devices early in their lives. National studies indicate that most children start using the internet by the time they are seven years old. The age restriction for most social media platforms is 13, but many younger children still create accounts, and at least 80% of teens use social media regularly. Despite this high level of usage, statistics show about 40% of parents do not regularly monitor their children’s online activities.
Although many youth use the internet for schoolwork and innocent conversations with friends, they are also learning to navigate some of the harsher aspects of online communication. According to Enough Is Enough, a national nonprofit focused on internet safety, 85% of teens have experienced online bullying as a victim, witness or perpetrator. In addition, 69% of tweens and 90% of teens have encountered nudity or sexual content. Meanwhile, 40% of kids in fourth through eighth grades reported that they had connected online with a stranger, with more than half of them giving out their phone number and 30% texting with a stranger.
In order to teach kids how to avoid potentially dangerous interactions and be alerted to conversations about worrisome topics, the three Redesign Schools Louisiana campuses have implemented several steps for both students and teachers in recent months.
McNamara said the schools have installed filters on each student’s Chromebook as well as campus devices to monitor searches and raise alerts if a student appears to be seeking information on explicit content, violence, bullying, self-harm or other troubling issues. Those alerts go to school administrators and staff, who can then have a conversation with the child and their family about their concerns.
A second component is at the teacher level, where educators are trained to walk around the rooms regularly to make sure students are using their devices for classwork. McNamara said the technology also allows teachers to display presentations directly on students’ devices.
“I think our teachers have done a great job of adapting to technology and most of them are always excited to find a new way to use it,” said Candace Lucas, coordinator of policy and procedure for Redesign Schools Louisiana. “Most of them use devices for their daily lessons. They have brand-new laptops this year, which they are grateful for. All our professional development is through webinars and online programs. They can send text messages to parents if the class has a test coming up or if they just need to reach one parent. That communication is really helpful for the whole family.”
In addition, an initiative is in the early stages to give parents more at-home resources to monitor their child’s device usage and tips on what to do if they notice something concerning.
“There are always going to be some critics who feel like these steps are too much like Big Brother, but we see it more as guardrails for child protection,” McNamara said. “We do a lot to raise awareness with students. The middle schoolers know we monitor their searches and usage, and our elementary parents do as well. All of our kids and families sign agreements about how technology is used on our campuses. It’s one thing to hand a kid a computer for school, but another to make sure they understand what they can do with it and how they can use it properly.”
Lucas said the three schools are rolling out digital citizenship courses created by its IT partner. The lessons will be embedded into the school curriculum with topics such as appropriate social media use, screen time and much more.
With more and more education and test delivery taking place online and the continued rise of remote work, Lucas said it’s important for today’s kids to be comfortable with technology basics like typing and navigating online platforms. The goal is to make sure they are safe while doing so and know what steps to take if something seems amiss.
“We want to prepare kids for the future while keeping them safe and educating them about both the opportunities and dangers that can be online,” Lucas said. “These are skills they will need to master to prepare for a world where many people are communicating only online. It’s all about setting them up for college and career success.”
