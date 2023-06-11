A boarding school in Baton Rouge is helping students from across the state overcome obstacles and reach their potential thanks to a structured and supportive environment.
Thrive Academy teaches students in seventh through 12th grades who live in on-campus dorms during the week and go home on weekends to spend time with their families. Currently, Thrive has about 180 students enrolled from 16 Louisiana parishes.
“All of our students are experiencing something in school or at home that is preventing them from having the best chance to be successful,” said Paul Sampson, Thrive Academy’s superintendent. “Our goal is to give them a top-flight education, athletics, arts and extracurricular activities, in addition to providing social, emotional and medical wraparound supports in a safe environment.”
In a recent trend, Sampson said Thrive Academy is seeing more interest from female students and their families. About 60 percent of Thrive students are female, which Sampson attributed to the school gaining a stronger reputation as well as its newer position as a state-sponsored school, which allows it to enroll students from anywhere in Louisiana.
“I look at all of that as a positive because it shows the community has more confidence in us,” Sampson said. “More parents are telling people about their child’s experience here. We also have good relationships with people not only in the Baton Rouge metro area, but areas around New Orleans and St. Landry Parish as well. People are noticing the good things happening here.”
Those accomplishments include Thrive Academy being ranked fifth in the state for student growth on LEAP test scores as well as its state designation as a Comeback Campus for its growth in English Language Arts. Among its 2021-22 graduates, 50% planned to attend a four-year university, 30% planned to enroll in a trade school and 30% had already completed dual enrollment courses through Baton Rouge Community College.
Sampson said the small class sizes at Thrive and its 15-to-1 student-teacher ratio means that each student receives individualized attention and support. As a Best Practices school through the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET), educators at Thrive have extensive training in instructional leadership, collaboration, teaching and learning standards, principal standards and teacher leadership.
“Our model is built to help students receive academic remediation in areas where they have gaps and then accelerate once they get caught up,” Sampson said. “Last year, 80% of our students met the individual goals we had for them. Along with our amazing staff, we use a research and data-driven instructional model. All of that comes together to yield some pretty amazing results.”
Thrive Academy also is working to build and expand its community partnerships after much of that work was put on hold during the pandemic. The school already is working with Upward Bound, the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, Young Life, The Walls Project, and other entities to give students exposure to enrichment activities. Sampson said these can range from visits to university campuses and tutoring to arts events and outdoor activities.
“We’re always looking to bring new people into the school to support our students and give them as much exposure as possible to new activities,” said Jillian Sellers, Thrive Academy’s development director. “We’ve been fortunate to receive a grant from Capital Area United Way for our social work department as well as a grant from Power Pump Girls for feminine hygiene products. There’s still a lot of room for growth and we welcome a conversation with anyone out there who wants to work with us.”
To help students maintain their success during the summer months, Thrive Academy offers academic and enrichment programming to interested students. Sampson said students will be able to take part in educational activities in the mornings followed by enrichment in the afternoons. Activity options include dancing, swimming, basketball, volleyball, band, and more.
“My overall goal is to provide our students a portfolio of opportunities in the summer, whether it’s with us or through Upward Bound or Young Life,” he said. “We want to make sure each one of our kids has access to some type of enrichment. We want them to choose to do what is best for them and what they will enjoy the most.”
Thrive Academy has admissions windows for both the fall and spring. For more information on the application process, visit www.thrivebr.org.