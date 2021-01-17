Teacher: Meredith Hicks
School: Tanglewood Elementary
Grade: First
Why this teacher was nominated:
Meredith stays late and goes to school on the weekends, works at home to prepare creative lessons and buys treats for her students on Fridays, all to be the best teacher she can be. She is caring, creative and is always communicating with parents after school hours to help resolve issues.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I chose to be a teacher because I love working with children. Growing up, I never truly appreciated what my teachers were doing for me. As an adult, I have come to realize how much of an impact they had on me. I wanted to make an impact as well. Teaching children has its challenges, but it is so rewarding when a child gives you a hug just for being there with them. That is why I chose to become a teacher – to make a difference.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
Everyone has had to adjust everything they have been taught. Fortunately, I have been able to begin this school year teaching in person. When our doors closed last year on March 13, I never imagined I wouldn’t get to say goodbye to my students. We all missed out on so many final moments and memories at the end of school. Now that this school year is upon us, masks in tow, we are able to see each other again. A simple wave “good morning” has allowed us to make up for lost time.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
My family, my school and my friends, who have easily all become family, have been such a beacon of light this past year. My support system at home and work have never faltered. These things truly keep me motivated. I want to be the best I can be for my students and my family.
