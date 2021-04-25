Teacher: Ashley Calix
School: Sherwood Middle Academic Magnet School
Grades/Subjects: 7th grade Spanish
Why this teacher was nominated:
She always makes sure that we understand everything. She never raises her voice at us. When she gives us homework, it’s about helping us to learn more. She even accepts late work.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I have wanted to be a teacher ever since I was a little girl. “School” was always my favorite pretend game to play and I’ve always enjoyed helping people. In middle school, I decided I wanted to teach Spanish because my teacher and her class made me fall in love with the language. I want to do them same thing for my students.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
It has made it more difficult because I feel like I’m not able to give my full attention to all of my students. I’m always worried that I’m not doing enough for the students who are learning virtually. I also feel like my in-person students don’t get the full experience of my class because in years past, I’ve done lots of group activities and games that just aren’t doable this year.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
My students keep me going! Seeing them have fun during a lesson or get excited about an activity always helps confirm that I am in the right career!
To nominate an educator for Teacher of the Week, email amcelfresh@theadvocate.com.