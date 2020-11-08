Teacher: Jessica Barraza
School: Central Intermediate
Grade/Subject: Barraza teaches English Language Learners in third, fourth and fifth grades.
Why this teacher was nominated:
“Jessica has a very personal connection with her EL students and their families. She has helped get students doctor’s appointments and even will go with the family to help them with translation. She also goes to the district office as needed to help with translations and to other schools in our district.”
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
When I was in college, I worked at a Mexican restaurant and became passionate about learning Spanish. I would come home and speak to my roommates in Spanish. I felt like I had a knack for explaining it and for teaching languages.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
I feel fortunate because Central had a very good plan. Wearing masks sometimes poses challenges because we have several kids who are brand new to the country. Many students rely on facial expressions and mouth movements to help them figure out words and sounds. Our district has provided face shields and microphones, so as long as we are six feet away from the children, we can wear just the shield. That has been very helpful.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
Remembering our purpose and who we are doing this for. I have three children of my own, so I just think of them and what I expect from their teachers. I hold myself to that same standard or higher.
To nominate a teacher, visit www.theadvocate.com.