Name: Karen Dillon
School: GEO Prep Academy – Greater Baton Rouge
Grade: Kindergarten and extended day coordinator
Why this teacher was nominated:
Her students always move on to first grade above any of the other students. As she has told me on more than one occasion, her job is to build the foundation for success in the years to come. The words that best describe Ms. Dillon are “above and beyond.” She wanted to make sure her students received face-to-face learning because she felt that would give them the best education.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I just have a real love for kids. I’ve seen how a positive influence can make a difference in children’s lives. I started as a teacher assistant and spent about 12 years doing that. I loved it so much. I’ve been a teacher for about eight years.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
You try to social distance, but I’m a very hands-on person, so it’s a little difficult. I’ve used a lot of PowerPoints. We used to do small groups, but we can’t do that right now. You just make it work and do what you have to do to make sure the students are learning.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
Just knowing that you are making a difference. If you are not educated, it is so hard to have success. I just focus on trying to make sure these students have a bright future.
