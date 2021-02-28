Teacher: Kristin Sedlock
School: Mayfair Lab School
Grades/Subjects: Sixth and seventh grade math
Why this teacher was nominated:
Mrs. Sedlock puts in the extra effort to make sure that not only her students, but all our middle school students are experiencing an exceptional school day each and every day. She organizes events, decorates the halls and greets students with a smile, all while guiding each of her students to reach his or her full math potential.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
Growing up, school was often the only constant in my life. I valued education at a very young age. It is very important to me that my students have the same positive impact in their lives. My drive comes from being able to push them to new heights and watch them grow into successful young adults.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
My biggest challenge was student engagement and motivation. Forging relationships with my students and parent communication has been key to ensure student success. I have learned to create a class workflow that students can enjoy due to highly engaging lessons that hold students’ attention even while they are learning from home.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
Honestly, getting messages from parents who are thankful that I am communicating with them and encouraging their children to do their best. I will always go above and beyond. When my students and parents notice, that makes all of the hard days worth it!
To nominate an educator for Teacher of the Week, email amcelfresh@theadvocate.com.