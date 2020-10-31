Teaching has always been a difficult job, but seldom as hard as it is now.
With the coronavirus creating new obstacles to learning, teachers have found themselves on the front lines in many ways.
Making lessons usually taught in person work remotely, juggling schedules that alternate between physical and virtual classrooms and keeping everyone safe when instructing face-to-face are just some of the new challenges.
That’s why The Advocate is partnering with The Baton Rouge Clinic to recognize the profession by naming teachers of the week.
“As a clinic, we want to make sure teachers know how appreciated they are,” said Dr. Mindy Calandro, department chair for pediatrics at The Baton Rouge Clinic. “We understand this is a tough time for them, and we are so grateful for the work they do.”
Calandro said she has seen firsthand that teachers are being much more than just educators. They play a big role in the emotional and social development of children – an aspect of the job that has become even more important with rising mental health concerns among children of all ages, especially given the stresses caused by the coronavirus.
“Teachers are some of the most essential workers we have in our community,” Calandro said. “Not only are they helping children overcome learning gaps, but they are helping children have interactions with their peers and helping them cope with everything that has been happening this year.”
To nominate someone deserving of the honor, go https://advocate.upickem.net/engine/welcome.aspx?contestid=672112 and fill out the form there.
All instructional personnel are eligible from kindergarten through 12th grade at any public, private or charter school.
A teacher will be selected each week. The winner will be publicly recognized by The Advocate in the newspaper, online and on social media, and each will receive a $100 gift card.