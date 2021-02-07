Name: Sarah Childres
School: Southside Junior High, Denham Springs
Grades/Subjects: 7th grade ELA
Why this teacher was nominated:
Her students LOVE her. Many have kept in touch with her long after graduation. She makes learning fun with contests, videos and interactive lessons. Sarah has also chaperoned the school’s dances, assisted on many creative projects and worked for several years as a 504 counselor. She’s fair, devoted and truly caring.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I have a passion for learning! There is a magic like no other when a student achieves, shows potential or figures out not only the content, but also realizes hopes and dreams about life. I get to learn something every single day just by being around students.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
COVID-19 has allowed me to rediscover the flexibility in people and the willingness of my team and school administrators to work together. It has presented challenges, but isn’t that what we want our children to learn from most? They have exceeded our expectations and it has been very moving to witness how they learn and grow without complaints.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
Compassion keeps me going. I work for and with compassionate, humble people. Our teachers display this to a degree that is immeasurable. Our students are friendly, loving, eager and compassionate. I am so grateful for them.
