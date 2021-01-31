Teacher: Paul Levy
School: St. Thomas Aquinas
Grades/Subjects: Anatomy and physiology, chemistry, chemistry honors, tennis
Why this teacher was nominated:
Mr. Levy is always willing to help our students, whether he teaches that student or if they are from another class. He is the first teacher on campus every morning, tutors after school and provides meaningful and personalized feedback to his students. He is the biggest advocate for his students and always holds his students personally accountable.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I decided to become a teacher because of my love for science. I was very fortunate to have been taught by the Brothers of the Christian Schools in New Orleans at Christian Brothers School and De La Salle High School. These amazing teachers inspired me and shaped my love for the sciences as well as my Catholic faith. I wanted to pass that knowledge of the natural world to the younger generations and hopefully inspire them as well.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
I teach face-to-face students while at the same time Zoom students at home who are in quarantine. I have to make two sets of worksheets, activities and assessments. I never stop cleaning and disinfecting. I disinfect 166 tables in my classroom each week. However, I am happy to do my work and I am blessed that I am employed during these dark times.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
Relationships with my students. Two of my favorite times of the day are before the morning bell rings and after the dismissal bell rings in the afternoon. I have so many wonderful students who want to tell me hello or tell me about their weekends of hunting and fishing, or just come to me for advice. These relationships make my job a lot easier in the classroom.
