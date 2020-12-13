Name: Christine Pousson
School: St. Jean Vianney Catholic School
Grades/Subjects: Fifth and sixth grade social studies, fifth grade religion
Why this teacher was nominated:
Despite this being a crazy year, she has stayed positive and encouraging to all of her students. She is cheery, happy, funny and a good listener. She makes learning social studies fun!
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I knew in middle school that my calling in life was to be a teacher. I love being around the kids and their fresh perspective on things.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
My use of technology has been accelerated, as we have had to facilitate online learning for our students. It’s been a learning curve for all of us in education!
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
My motivation to continue to teach is that each day brings new challenges and surprises. No two days are ever the same!
