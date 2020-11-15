Teacher: Mona Hayden
School: Belaire High
Grade/Subject: English as a Second Language, including Newcomer English, grades 9-12
Why this teacher was nominated:
“She is incredibly vigilant in spending time daily with foreign language programs so she, too, has become a second language student. She is so determined to become proficient in Spanish that she volunteered for a month to study Spanish and teach English in Chile during her summer vacation. She is regularly called upon to present educational classes on behalf of the ESL programs in our state and has been recognized as one of the leaders in her field both locally and statewide.”
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I decided to become a teacher because I wanted to give back to students in the way my own teachers inspired me to be my best.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
Coronavirus has affected my life by requiring ever more time and effort to meet the needs of students.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
Students’ elbow hugs!
