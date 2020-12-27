Teacher: Patricia Poche
School: Sherwood Middle Academic Magnet School
Grades/Subjects: Seventh grade English and literature
Why this teacher was nominated:
She works tirelessly for her students and her workday does not end at school. She is always up grading papers and finding ways to better help her students. She works for two or three hours after school every day to be fully prepared.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I became a teacher to help young people realize the power and importance of the written word. I believe in contributing to the education of those who will contribute to the future. Also, I had some amazing teachers myself as a student in EBR Schools, so, to me, teaching is the ultimate way to pay it forward!
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
I have had to adjust every single lesson to a format that is accessible and effective for both virtual and live instruction. It is more than just utilizing technology. It is about re-imagining ways in which you can reach the students and actively engage them in the learning process under less-than-ideal circumstances.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
What keeps me going are the students. Though it sounds cliché, if I feel like my day has been purposeful, I can get through it! I have had several students tell me that 2020 has been a difficult year for them but that they always look forward to walking into my classroom or logging in to my Google Meet classes. I can't help but smile beneath my mask at that! To quote Emerson, "To know that even one life has breathed easier because you have lived, this is to have succeeded."
