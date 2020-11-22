Name: Jana Bean
School: Trinity Lutheran School
Grades/Subjects: Middle school science and math, grades 5-8
Why this teacher was nominated:
Ms. Bean has taught at our Lutheran school for almost 34 years. She is compassionate and always finds meaningful ways to give students the opportunity to succeed. She willingly gives of her time to assist or lead in providing extracurricular opportunities for students. She could have retired at the end of the past school year but chose to return to provide stability for the school and students.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I had a fantastic middle school teacher who made a great difference in my life. I wanted to be the type of teacher that she was – one who cared and influenced students to always do their best and know that anything is possible when you work hard to achieve your goals.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
The coronavirus created an opportunity for my students to teach me! They know so much more about technology and we were able to learn together. As a classroom teacher, I am always searching for new methods to instruct my students that will fit the coronavirus guidelines in the classroom but at the same time give them normalcy.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
My faith keeps me going even when times become very difficult. I am very fortunate to teach in a Christian school where I am able to put into practice my Christian faith.
