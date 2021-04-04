Teacher: Tommy Rizzuto Jr.
School: Sherwood Middle Academic Magnet School
Grades/Subjects: Spanish, sixth and eighth grades
Why this teacher was nominated:
This teacher is special because he always puts a smile on my face every time I enter his class. Overall, I learn the most in his class. I know for sure that he truly tries his best to educate students.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I was feeling kind of lost regarding my career choices, and teaching had been suggested by my family and friends for years. I knew I loved Spanish and I knew I wanted to do something where I could make a difference, so I gave teaching a shot. It brought purpose and fulfillment to my life in a way I never thought it would!
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
The coronavirus brought a lot of uncertainty into an already high-pressure setting. Teaching students who are physically present and connected virtually can be very draining. But we’ve almost made it through and I couldn’t be more proud of all of us, teachers and students alike.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
The kids keep me going when I want to give up. They get me out of my funk when I’m out of sorts and help me to see things from a fresh, different perspective.