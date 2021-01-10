Teacher: Felicia Dotson
School: Greenbrier Elementary, Baton Rouge
Grade/Subject: Fourth grade ELA and social studies
Why this teacher was nominated:
Mrs. Dotson is a loving teacher who genuinely has a heart for students. Like most reaches, she has had to adjust to hybrid learning. She implements reading tasks and support that benefit both face-to-face and virtual learners. She also provides opportunities for the Author’s Chair, where students are eager to share their writings. In a world where it’s vital to be 21st century literate, Mrs. Dotson is covering all bases.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I decided to become a teacher because of my love of children. I have always worked with children in various settings. The passion I have for them led me to the education profession. I have always wanted to make a difference in the lives of children. I believe that becoming an educator will help me to consistently leave a positive impact in the lives of students.
How has the coronavirus changed your work the most?
I have had to find various ways to teach and reach my students. Ensuring that all students feel included is the most challenging. Encouraging virtual learners and reassuring them that I am here to support all their needs is very important to me. I have learned that engagement is the essential piece needed to keep my students involved in learning.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
My students are what keep me going. I want their end results to display hard work and growth. Even the smallest achievements help to make a difference in the learning environment.
