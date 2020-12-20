Teacher: Michelle Murphy
School: The Little School, Zachary
Grades/Subjects: Murphy teaches 3- and 4-year-old children.
Why this teacher was nominated:
Mrs. Michelle has found ways to keep 3-year-olds learning and happy. She had her class singing and dancing while learning about numbers. Her students learned about letters while playing happily. They learn a lot in her class. More than just confidence, she teaches them gratitude. Mrs. Michelle will forever be one of my favorite teachers.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I became a teacher because I love teaching children and interacting with them. Their daily accomplishments, laughter, hugs and surprising comments make each day enjoyable.
How has coronavirus changed things for you the most?
Our daily routine has been modified to take extra precautions. Aside from that, much of our school day remains the same. To ensure that the parents are included as much as possible, I use an app called SeeSaw.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
My class is an absolute blessing and I love the ladies I work with.
