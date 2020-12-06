Teacher: Nikki Burkett
School: St. John Primary
Grades/Subjects: Computer teacher for grades K-3 and reading resource teacher for first grade
Why this teacher was nominated:
Mrs. Burkett is the quintessential employee. She will always do what is asked and more. When she sees someone who needs help, she is always there. Students love her class because she makes learning fun! Students are proud of their work from her class and can use their skills in other classes.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I decided to become a teacher because I feel in my heart it is my calling. I love to do fun educational activities with my students and see their smiling faces every day. I absolutely love my job!
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
The coronavirus has changed a few of our procedures and we have taken extra precautions with more sanitation processes as well.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
Prayer, along with my supportive colleagues and administration.
