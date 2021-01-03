Teacher: Shannon Patin
School: Iberville Elementary
Grades/Subjects: Patin is a master teacher for pre-K to second grade.
Why this teacher was nominated:
Mrs. Shannon is the most valuable resource that we have at our school. There is nothing that she will not help you with. From trainings to personal support, she is there for it all. On top of all her duties, she is filling in for a second grade teacher vacancy. She definitely wears many hats!
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
My mom was a teacher and I saw how much she loved what she did. As a little girl, I remember going to her classroom in the afternoons. I loved being on the other side of the learning. I’ve always loved teaching and helping children discover new things.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
I think COVID-19 has really changed the day-to-day operations at the school. Everything had to be revamped. Using technology quite a bit more to provide virtual learning has been a challenge. However, our district provided lots of support and continues to do so. I think our teachers have gotten a handle on it and are making the most of it.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
I think the relationships I have built, not only with students, but teachers as well. Having former students come back and share their successes is a feeling like no other. They don’t have to come back, but they choose to. Just being a support for the teachers I work with and the students has definitely inspired me to keep going and persevere.
