Name: Alexandra Burris
School: St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Catholic High School
Grades/Subjects: English III/III AP, English IV/IV AP, English Department Head
Why this teacher was nominated:
Mrs. Burris defines what it means to be selfless. She is an outstanding teacher and provides opportunities for students to be creative in journalism and through Pentrails. She gives her time to Student Council and serves as an example to all students, faculty and staff with her relentless positivity and commitment to the mission of STA.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I have a passion for education and service. I am honored to serve these young people and help them learn critical thinking, reading and writing. I became a teacher to help form them into whole persons – emotionally, spiritually, mentally and physically.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
We have not been able to fully participate in some of the most memorable aspects of classroom education – the pep rallies, the small groups and the celebrations of literature such as our traditional “Great Gatsby” party. I miss seeing faces. The coronavirus has tested my ability to still make human connections and help these young people maintain an attitude of hope for the future.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
When I have hard days, I remember how grateful I am to be a small part of forming the next generation. It is not a cliché. I am honored not just to teach my students, but to reflect Christ’s love for them.
To nominate an educator for Teacher of the Week, email amcelfresh@theadvocate.com.