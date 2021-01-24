Teacher: Heather Smith
School: Copper Mill Elementary, Zachary
Grade/Subject: Fifth grade special education
Why this teacher was nominated:
After school hours, she contacts parents about their children, sometimes seven days a week. She is dedicated to helping her kids.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I have to give credit to two people. My 12th grade English teacher, Erica Henry, who is now an assistant principal, was very instrumental. She made me absolutely love reading. When I was getting my degree, I had a professor at Southeastern, Lori Brocato. She made me fall in love with the special education aspect with her energy and positivity. She challenged us every day and gave us a lot of hands-on work. I knew then I wanted to work in special education.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
The spacing is a challenge, just making sure we keep our students a safe distance apart. We’re having to teach about personal space and how to give non-verbal signals. The entire environment is different. I want my students to feel loved and appreciated, so we’re tapping elbows, tapping shoes, clapping and giving thumbs-up a lot. I’m trying to teach them how to have positive interactions even with the restrictions.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
Besides my faith, it’s definitely the students I’m teaching. I know they will be better if I’m there every day. They look up to us, so if I stay positive, they will do the same. If they see you are willing to try and do things differently, they will accept that as well.
