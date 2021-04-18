Name: Cynthia West
School: Caneview K-8 School, Port Allen
Grades/Subjects: Science, 6th to 8th grades
Why this teacher was nominated:
She gets up every morning at 5 a.m. and drives 60 miles a day to and from school. She is the most dedicated woman I know and she loves her students. When she gets home from work, she continues to work for her students. She absolutely loves them and cares about them before, during and after class.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
My decision to become a teacher was motivated by a love of learning. Every day with students is different and gives me opportunities to guide their learning. I always learn from them, so my days are never dull.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
I have been in the classroom with students since the beginning of August, first in a hybrid teaching environment, then with full classes. COVID has made me constantly aware of my responsibility of keeping my students and myself safe. It has also caused me to carefully evaluate every activity and decide whether students can safely share materials, work independently or do a comparable activity on their Chromebooks.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
The unfailing support and understanding of our administration and my awesome colleagues always keeps me going in tough times. I have been truly blessed to know that during this past year, I have been able to make a difference.
To nominate an educator for Teacher of the Week, email amcelfresh@theadvocate.com.