Teacher: Jammie Dowden
School: St. Thomas Aquinas
Grades/Subjects: Algebra I and Geometry
Why this teacher was nominated:
Ms. Dowden arrives with a smile every morning and always has words of encouragement. Her positive attitude flows through her class and she makes learning math accessible to all students, no matter their starting point. Ms. Dowden maintains high standards for each student and enables them to realize their potential through dedicated instruction and meaningful feedback.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
As a child, I always wanted to be a teacher. But when I started college, I chose interior design. I realized I would have to move in order to do that, so I went right back to teaching. It is by far the best decision I ever made. My students fill each day with joy and there is no greater feeling than connecting with them. I’m also able to use my design skills by decorating my classroom.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
COVID-19 changed many of our day-to-day routines, but our school has embraced it and we are making the best of it. Our students have iPads, so any students who are quarantined don’t skip a beat. We Zoom with them and they participate as if they were in the classroom.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
No doubt, my students! They constantly remind me why I chose education and why I continue to push through these crazy times. My co-workers and administration are also fabulous! I wouldn’t be the teacher I am without them. I come to work each day feeling thankful, blessed and honored to work at STA.