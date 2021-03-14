Teacher: Sarah Haase
School: St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Grade/Subject: Kindergarten
Why this teacher was nominated:
Sarah Haase brings much knowledge and flexibility to her classroom. She handles every situation with grit and grace. As a new member of our faculty, Sarah has responded to a new school and COVID with ease. Her students are flourishing and her kindergarten teammates have welcomed her ideas and professionalism.
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
My mama always told me I should have majored in education. She saw my love of children early on, but of course I didn’t listen! I graduated from college with a degree in social work and a minor in child welfare. My experience working in social services with adults led me to believe that educating the young was really the best way to “save the world.” I returned to school at age 32 to pursue my alternative certification in early childhood education.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
Much of what we teach in kindergarten is social interaction and hands-on learning that cannot be replicated virtually. I am fortunate to work at a school which has made face-to-face learning a priority and been successful with it. The most challenging aspect for me has been the mask. It’s very difficult to effectively teach letter sounds and reading when students cannot see your mouth.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
Strong faith! God never promised that we would never suffer, but He does promise to walk beside us through hard times. Also, my family and close friends keep me grounded and give me encouragement and strength.