Teacher: Melissa Thibodeaux
School: St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Grades/Subjects: First grade
Why this teacher was nominated:
Mrs. Thibodeaux is always positively engaged with her first graders and makes learning fun. She loves her students, and it shows!
Why did you decide to become a teacher?
I decided to become a teacher because I have always enjoyed being around children and I had the most wonderful experience in elementary school. I attended Broadmoor Elementary, and my fondest memories are from those years as a student.
How has the coronavirus affected your work the most?
The coronavirus actually brought me back to teaching! I retired in May 2019 and became a grandmother that August. After the schools closed in March 2020, I was asked to finish the school year for a first-grade class at St. Luke’s because a teacher was on maternity leave. I had so much fun making videos and connecting virtually with the students. I was asked to return as a first-grade teacher at St. Luke’s. I have had to make some adjustments in the way I teach, but I still love my job because of the fabulous families and the precious children.
What keeps you going, even during the tough times?
I am sustained through my Christian faith, my family, my friends and exercise. I work in a very positive environment at St. Luke’s, where I feel valued and appreciated.