Each day, Dunham middle and upper school students can be found seated around a table, engaged in deep discussions, sharing ideas supported by evidence in their academic materials, and listening to their classmates – all guided by a trained educator who encourages them to express their thoughts in a clear manner.
Dunham is the only school in Baton Rouge and one of a handful in the United States that uses The Harkness Method, an academic approach that was created at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire. When a teacher uses Harkness, a small group of students – usually no more than around 14 – delve into the subject and become engaged participants in their own learning.
“Harkness prepares students for college, graduate school and the work environment, but we have found huge benefits beyond that,” said Steve Eagleton, Dunham’s Head of School. “When students graduate from Dunham, they are prepared to be leaders and provide well-reasoned responses in a discussion. It’s so much more than knowing the material. It’s the understanding and application of information.”
Since Dunham began using Harkness more than 20 years ago, it has had a lasting impact on students. Dunham graduates regularly report that they can hold high-level discussions with peers and professors at Ivy League universities, even as freshmen. Many have gone on to fruitful careers thanks to their strong communication skills and confidence.
“I remember one student who was very quiet and shy in middle school. I observed him during his senior year when he was in a Harkness class, and I could not believe the transformation,” said Mary Theriot, head of Dunham’s middle school. “He had so much confidence to speak out and add to the conversation. That was a full circle moment for me. I think what sets Harkness apart is that all comments are valid. Each student feels the freedom to voice their opinion because they know they will be heard and understood.”
Harkness In The Classroom
Eagleton said Dunham students begin using Harkness in middle school, primarily focusing on logic, reasoning, rhetoric and listening. Throughout the upper grades, Harkness is used most often in Bible, English and history classes, although some Dunham math teachers have implemented it as well.
Amanda McIlwain, Dunham’s head of upper school, found success as a teacher using Harkness in algebra, geometry and trigonometry, where students learned how to investigate and discuss the impact of formulas and functions.
“It allowed them to use context clues and develop ideas about when to apply a formula,” McIlwain recalled. “The scores were better and the kids were much more engaged. As a teacher, it was a very different classroom experience, but in a very positive way.”
While student engagement is a core tenet of Harkness, Dunham teachers understand that some students prefer to be involved in different ways. For example, Dunham middle school teacher Mary Ellen Courville will sometimes assign students to read passages aloud, track the discussion through notes, look up supporting materials online or ask a question to start the conversation – all forms of active participation that help the entire class.
“It’s an amazing way to engage with the curriculum,” Courville said. “No two classes are ever the same. We’re building information together. I see myself as an academic coach, sitting alongside them at the table and building the content with them. The level of interest in a Harkness classroom is so different than a traditional classroom. It’s a collaboration and the engagement is so much higher.”
Teacher Support
A large reason why Harkness has been so successful at Dunham is the ongoing training and support its teachers receive. Many have traveled to Phillips Exeter and other schools that use Harkness for additional training. Dunham has a Harkness specialist on staff, as well as many teachers who have used the method for more than two decades and help guide newer educators.
“Most people go into education because they love a certain content area and they want to share that knowledge with students,” McIlwain said. “The training really focuses on the idea that the process of students reaching a conclusion on their own is more valuable than simply getting the information across. Once teachers buy into that, the training gets much easier. We’re fortunate at Dunham to have a lot of peer observation, peer reflection and a professional learning community where everybody helps each other.”
Although Harkness teachers often take on the role of a guide during class discussions, they still bear a heavy responsibility to keep students on track, said Sharon Towry, Dunham’s Harkness Director. They must structure the class to help students understand information on their own without being completely dependent on the teacher, which Towry said is “much more interesting and much more difficult” than preparing a slide presentation or traditional lecture.
“The teacher is equally as engaged because they must mediate, ensure everyone is participating, and redirect the conversation if they need to,” Towry said. “At the end of the discussion, the teacher will do a wrap-up and cover anything that the class might have missed. It’s still the teacher’s responsibility to make sure the material is covered. The difference with Harkness is that when I allow the students enough time to work with the content, they almost always get to where they need to go.”
Old School and New School
Dunham has successfully integrated Harkness while adhering to its other core principles. As a longtime Apple Distinguished School, Dunham incorporates technology into the school day, including in Harkness classes.
For example, Courville said her students sometimes create iMovies or Google Slides based on their readings, then show them to the whole class. Others have recorded podcasts or songs to enhance their understanding of content.
“I think it’s important to use the resources that we have to enhance the experience. It really is a seamless integration,” Courville said. “The discussion flows as a natural component. It’s a way to let students have a creative approach while not eliminating the other components of Harkness.”
Eagleton said that by addressing the challenges and opportunities students face with technology and social media in a Harkness context, Dunham students are becoming better prepared to enter the next phase of their lives.
“We are a faith-based school that wants to graduate great students and great citizens who understand who they are in Christ and who live out their faith,” Eagleton said. “I think Harkness allows you to wrestle with difficult questions and find your footing. It’s beyond book learning. It’s about character education and civil discourse in the world.”
Dunham educates students in pre-K through 12th grades. For more information, visit www.dunhamschool.org.