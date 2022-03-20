Online degree programs have put advanced education within reach for those interested in moving their careers forward without stepping back from their current positions or taking away from other priorities.
Dr. Mary Farmer-Kaiser, dean of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Graduate School, says creating that access through meaningful, relevant degree programs is a campus-wide priority.
“Industry across Louisiana, the Gulf Coast, and the globe is evolving and emerging every day,” said Farmer-Kaiser. “Our mission is to equip professionals to rise to these challenges, using their professional expertise along with the critical and creative problem solving developed through graduate education.”
Among the University’s online degree programs, the Master of Science in Informatics and Master of Science in Systems Technology are unique offerings within Louisiana designed to meet these changes.
Informatics: Bridging Business and Technology
The University launched its Master of Science in Informatics in spring 2018 and now offers the program 100% online, as well. Because the program can build on any bachelor’s degree, it has attracted students from various backgrounds, including business, psychology, architecture, engineering, computer science and more.
“The emphasis is on enterprise computing, which is large-scale computing, as well as data science and data visualization,” said Dr. Michael Totaro, graduate coordinator for the program and associate professor in UL Lafayette’s School of Computing and Informatics. “It’s a very technical program. Most people who are enrolled want to move into a supervisory or managerial role in areas such as network administration, database administration, business intelligence, business analysis or data science.”
Totaro said the UL Lafayette program is unique because few universities in the country offer such a deep focus on informatics, which differs from fields such as computer science and computer engineering because of its heavier focus on technology solutions and applications across multiple disciplines.
“Our graduates have been able to move successfully into great positions and are all doing quite well,” Totaro said. “They are working on large business projects, large data projects and IT project management. The knowledge they learned here has helped them propel their careers. It’s really wonderful to see that success.”
The program requires 33 credit hours, spread over 11 courses. Thesis and non-thesis tracks are available.
UL Lafayette leaders are optimistic that the Master of Science in Informatics program will grow with the online-only offering. Totaro said students can complete assignments at their own pace, as long as they meet all required deadlines, and can work from anywhere. For example, one new student in the program works in finance in Manhattan.
“Most of our graduate students are working and have families, but they want to work this education into their lives,” Totaro said. “The response has been very good and the numbers are already growing.”
Systems Technology: Creating Design-Life Solutions Across Industries
Meanwhile, UL Lafayette’s Master of Science in Systems Technology has been available since fall 2014 and has established a quality track record of successful graduates. Most students are working professionals, which makes the online program ideal, said Dr. Shelton Houston, head of UL Lafayette’s Department of Industrial Technology. Most students enroll part time and have an undergraduate degree in engineering, technology, science or related disciplines.
Houston said the M.S. in Systems Technology offers a 30-hour thesis or 33-hour project option with courses focusing on manufacturing processes, lean manufacturing, project management, risk analysis, development research proposals and more, with the opportunity for interdisciplinary electives.
“We also encourage students to take a few master’s-level business courses, especially if they want to go into the management side,” Houston said.
Houston added that program graduates have gone on to a variety of careers. Some are now teaching in higher education institutions. One is an aerospace industrial engineer. Another now oversees large petroleum projects for his company.
“Our graduates seem to find success in a wide variety of areas,” Houston said. “We’ve had several who worked in the industry and have since made a career change into education. Many of our graduates are also in safety-related occupations and have analyzed situations in their companies that have helped those companies improve their training and processes, thus reducing liability.”
Houston said the online option has opened the UL Lafayette program to students around the world, who can work at their own pace as long as they meet assignment deadlines. Most students take two courses per semester. The program can usually be completed in three or four semesters.
“As long as they have good internet access, they can complete the coursework from just about anywhere,” Houston said. “We have had students from all over the United States, Canada and South America. One of our graduates completed his courses while working on an oil platform in Thailand and South Vietnam. The program is flexible, which we find works better for professionals because they can complete things on their schedule.”
Visit the UL Lafayette Online website for more information on both the M.S. in Informatics and the M.S. in Systems Technology.