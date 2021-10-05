The coronavirus numbers in Louisiana have declined in recent weeks, but the state is not out of the woods yet.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended the state’s indoor mask mandate until at least Oct. 27, in large part because Louisiana’s COVID-19 case rate is about 2.5 times what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorizes as high.
That’s why The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate have partnered with some of Louisiana’s health care leaders to encourage more residents to receive full COVID-19 vaccination. As of late September, about 45% of those living in Louisiana were fully vaccinated.
Chris Broussard, spokesman for Louisiana Healthcare Connections, said vaccination rates have risen in the last month after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, but noted that Louisiana still ranks near the bottom in terms of vaccinated residents.
“We are making progress, but there is still work to do,” Broussard said. “A lot of people are still hesitant because it’s new and unknown. That’s why it’s important to get good medical information out there.”
A wealth of accurate information is available online at covidvaccine.la.gov, including the latest news about the vaccines, locations where a person can receive a shot, virus statistics and much more.
Broussard also encouraged residents to speak with their physician about any individual concerns about the vaccine.
“I would tell people to have a one-on-one conversation like you would for any other medication,” he said. “Your doctor knows your medical history and can talk to you on a personal level with real and correct information.”