When someone mentions Baton Rouge, it’s easy to picture LSU sports, state government, or businesses along the Mississippi River. Those are all vital parts of Louisiana’s capital city, but Baton Rouge has much more to offer, especially to travelers who are visiting for business, pleasure, or a little of both.
“People really enjoy the fact that they can get an authentic Louisiana experience here. In Baton Rouge, we take everything that is really good about our state and put it into one place,” said Jill Kidder, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. “When people visit, they also realize we’re cooler than they may have expected. We have a vibrant culinary scene. The museums and attractions that showcase our history and culture are some of the best in the state. We have numerous venues with entertainment options. There’s that adage about a place that surprises and delights, and Baton Rouge definitely lives up to that.”
As the summer travel season gets underway, Baton Rouge is riding a wave of positive tourism momentum. A total of 7.2 million people visited the city in 2022, spending $450 million in businesses across entertaining, dining, recreation, retail and more. Kidder noted that an estimated 25,000 people attended the Baton Rouge Blues Festival in mid-April. Thousands more are expected for the Sixth Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival on May 20 and 21.
In addition, Visit Baton Rouge has recently hired a sports marketing director to recruit youth and amateur tournaments and events. That will build on the success of a regional youth soccer tournament that will take place in Baton Rouge over nine days in June with an estimated $22 million economic impact.
“The tourism industry in Baton Rouge is a vital part of our economy that impacts everyone who lives and works here,” Kidder said. “When visitors spend money here, that generates tax dollars for state and local government and reduces the amount of money that residents have to pay. Those are dollars that go toward education, fire and police, roads, and more. There is no doubt that tourism is an economic engine and something that we should all want to support and grow.”
Kidder noted that the Louisiana State Capitol remains a must-see for many visitors, with guided tours to explain its rich history and significance. History buffs also enjoy trips to the Old State Capitol, which resembles a castle, and the LSU Rural Life Museum, which depicts everyday life from the 18th and 19th centuries.
Other popular Baton Rouge attractions include the Capitol Park Museum, which showcases elements of Louisiana history, industry and culture; the USS KIDD, which served in World War II and is now a museum that offers visitors a glimpse into the life of sailors on a U.S. Navy ship; and the Louisiana Art and Science Museum, which features a planetarium, interactive displays, and a collection of local and international art.
Surrounding these historic attractions is a thriving modern culinary and music scene. Kidder noted that Baton Rouge has emerged as a hotbed for blues music because of its location between New Orleans and the Mississippi Delta. In addition, entertainment venues like the Raising Cane’s River Center, Shaw Center for the Arts, Varsity Theatre, Texas Club and others regularly draw nationally-known artists from country, rock, R&B, and other genres to the city.
As for the food, Baton Rouge chefs are building on the city’s history of Cajun, Creole, Greek, Lebanese, Italian and Asian cuisine to create new items at local restaurants that blend ingredients and cooking styles from around the world. Community staples like DiGiulio Brothers, Dempsey’s and Albasha compliment newer favorites like Elsie’s Plate & Pie, Boru Ramen and Rouj Creole to provide visitors with diverse culinary options.
“There’s this fusion that is happening that is fun to watch and experience,” Kidder said.
As Baton Rouge’s tourism industry grows, so do lucrative job and career opportunities. Kidder said the average wages for employees in hotels and restaurants have increased since the pandemic and more such jobs are available. Recent research showed that there are more than 2,000 available travel and tourism jobs in the Baton Rouge area with a median average annual income of above $50,000, with 84% of them considered supervisory positions.
“In our own office, we have people who work in sales, communications, accounting, human resources and other departments. Those same types of jobs are available in hotels, restaurants and attractions,” Kidder said. “It’s not a sector where there are only entry-level jobs available. The career path in the tourism industry tends to have a much faster trajectory towards a managerial role. If you are willing to work hard and dedicate yourself in this industry, you can move up quickly.”
For more information on Baton Rouge events, attractions and job opportunities, visit www.visitbatonrouge.com.