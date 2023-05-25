Many people have begun to rely on greens powder to meet their nutrition requirements and vitamin needs. In addition to being an incredibly efficient and convenient way to consume your greens and other superfoods, greens powder makes a delicious and easy addition to smoothies, water, or any other beverage. The best greens powders contain leafy greens like spinach and kale, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and other ingredients to support brain function and gut health.
Greens powder has been linked to numerous health benefits that could improve our quality of life. Depending on the formula, the regular consumption of a greens powder could reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular disease and diabetes, boost your energy, support your immune system, and balance blood sugars, among other positive outcomes.
However, numerous organic greens powder brands are on the market, making it challenging to decide which one to purchase. To help you decide which greens powder to incorporate into your daily routine, we've compared some of the top brands and chosen our favorite.
Our List of the Top 10 Greens Powders
We looked closely at 10 of the most popular greens powders on the market, carefully considering the ingredients, taste, nutrient content, and manufacturing process. If you're pressed for time, our Pros and Cons lists and "Bottom Line" summaries can help you choose the best greens powder for your needs.
1.Ensō Supergreens
If you want to feel healthier and more energized and improve your gut health, the 5 billion probiotics in this greens formula can help. It's also full of antioxidants that can improve your skin and support your immune system. Ensō Supergreens is made with certified organic superfoods ingredients like spinach, kale, monk fruit, whole-leaf wheat grass, peppermint leaf, alfalfa leaf, broccoli, nopal cactus powder, nettle leaf, oat grass juice, dandelion leaf, burdock root, horsetail, parsley leaf, kelp, dulse, ginger root, and spirulina.
This GMO-free organic greens powder is made in the USA. The blend is gentle on stomachs as it's made with dairy-free probiotics and is vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free, nut-free, and caffeine-free. It's also third-party tested and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified.
The unique Ensō Supergreens blend contains a whole serving of greens in one scoop and can help make up for any vitamin or mineral deficiencies in your usual diet. The nutrient-dense superfoods in Ensō Supergreens will provide an energy boost without a subsequent crash. For this reason, it makes an excellent alternative to coffee or sugary energy drinks filled with unhealthy ingredients and empty calories. Ensō Supergreens has a pleasant, slightly minty taste and blends smoothly into water, milk, or a smoothie. The mint flavor might not mesh with some fruits, but it would pair well with vanilla protein powder or a greens smoothie, and Ensō has announced that they’re releasing new flavors this year.
Pros:
Contains more than 20 organic superfoods that provide various health benefits
Helps boost energy, support the immune system, and promote a healthy gut
Made in the USA with organic ingredients
Free of common allergens, so it is safer than many other brands
Blends smoothly into water without clumping and has a pleasant taste
Third Party Tested: GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified
Cons:
Not a complete substitute for eating vegetables or a varied diet
Only available online
The Bottom Line
Ensō Supergreens is excellent for health-conscious individuals looking to significantly improve their diet in a convenient way that supports many of the body's vital functions.
“In making the decision to try powdered greens, what makes things pretty easy is that they easily mix into either hot or cold water. They can also be added to smoothies or any other of your favorite beverages to help add an extra kick of flavor. They can be a great addition to an already varied and mostly plant based diet.” - Catalina Ruz, MS, RDN, LDN
2. Organifi Green Juice
This greens blend contains 11 superfoods, including ashwagandha, moringa, spirulina, chlorella, coconut water, wheatgrass, red beet, matcha green tea, turmeric, lemon, and probiotic powder. One of the top benefits of this juice powder is helping to lower your cortisol, a stress hormone that tends to be highest in the morning. Cortisol levels can spike due to toxins, stress, a high-sugar diet, and lack of sleep, so it's crucial to find ways to manage it before you experience symptoms like irritability, weight gain, headaches, changes in libido, and more. Though research shows that ashwagandha might benefit individuals with hypothyroidism by boosting T3 and T4 levels, it could potentially exacerbate symptoms in individuals with hyperthyroidism so consult your doctor before consuming if you have this condition. Otherwise, the antioxidant blend can also help rid your body of harmful toxins. For the best results in weight management and balancing stress levels, consume Organifi Green Juice soon after you wake up.
This greens powder has a minty taste and can be smoothly blended into smoothies, fruit juices, and protein shakes. If you don't love the unique taste of mint, it also comes in a crisp apple flavor. Instead of taking several different supplements and eating a salad per day, Organifi Green Juice is a more convenient way to give your body the nutrients and energy it needs. Some customers have mentioned feeling more energized when starting their day with a glass of Organifi Green Juice. However, others have found that the tapioca powder can cause headaches, and the strong, sweet tastes aren't to everyone's liking.
Their website indicates that their products are processed in GMP-certified facilities and have undergone further third party testing.
Pros:
Can aid in lowering morning cortisol, preventing negative symptoms
Superfoods can provide a boost of energy and mental clarity
Antioxidants help rid your body of toxins
Contains adaptogens that can support hormones
Gluten-free and dairy-free
Third Party Tested: GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified
Cons:
Limited variety of superfoods
Pricey product
Contains stevia and sugars
Contains allergens like nuts
Mint and apple flavors have very distinctive tastes
Doesn't always come in full containers
Contains tapioca powder, which can give some people headaches
Some people may find this powder too sweet
Could potentially exacerbate hyperthyroid symptoms so consult a doctor before use
The Bottom Line
Organifi Green Juice can be helpful when it comes to lowering your morning cortisol levels and giving you a boost of energy that won't cause anxiety or jitters, though the taste and high price may put some people off.
3. Athletic Greens
Athletic Greens contain an impressive number of ingredients – 75, to be exact! However, including so many ingredients isn't necessarily better, especially if you have a sensitive stomach or allergies.
On the plus side, this greens powder is dairy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free and contains vitamins, minerals, superfoods, whole foods, adaptogens, and probiotics in every serving. The formula doesn't have any added sugars and can help support energy. Some nutrients in Athletic Greens are biotin, folate, bromelain, thiamine, vitamins A, C, E, and K, copper, manganese, potassium, selenium, zinc, and calcium citrate. It also contains the methylated forms of Folate and vitamin B12 making it suitable for individuals with MTHFR gene mutations. The lengthy ingredients list features acerola cherries, alfalfa, artichoke, broccoli flower, carrots, pea protein, spinach, wheatgrass, spirulina, inulin, Lactobacillus acidophilus, ginger, beet powder, ashwagandha, kelp, dandelion root, licorice, milk thistle, reishi and shitake mushroom, slippery elm, and many more.
It contains the Third Party testing designation of NSF for sport so you can rest assured that your body is really getting what is listed on the ingredients list.
As with Organifi, this also contains ashwagandha so individuals with hyperthyroidism should consult their doctor before taking. Additionally, rhodiola is not recommended for individuals with autoimmune disorders taking immunosuppressants and should also not be taken by pregnant or breastfeeding women. Because it's packed with many ingredients, it has a more pungent, distinctive taste than the other best greens powders. If you're not a big fan of the flavor, try blending it into a smoothie instead of mixing it into a glass of water or juice. Athletic Greens must be stored in the fridge since it contains three different probiotics that must be kept cold to be effective. Mixing it with acidic beverages may take away from the effectiveness of some of the ingredients.
Pros:
Contains three probiotics for gut health and digestion
Contains adaptogens to boost energy and increase mental clarity
Dairy-free, nut-free, and gluten-free
Lengthy ingredients list designed to support various aspects of your health
Third Party Tested: GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified - NSF for Sport
Cons:
Not organic and contains added synthetic vitamins
Most expensive product in the market
Additional shipping costs (not free)
Not manufactured in the US
Strong, distinctive taste might bother some people
May cause gastrointestinal discomfort and bloating due to the high number of ingredients
The powder has a gritty consistency
Some of the adaptogens in the powder can interact with prescription medications and are not recommended for individuals with hyperthyroidism, autoimmune disorders, or pregnant/breastfeeding women
With 75 ingredients, you might be giving your body things it doesn't need
Very polarized taste
The Bottom Line
Having more ingredients isn't always better for greens powders. However, if your diet lacks vitamins, minerals, and probiotics, Athletic Greens may be a good option. It does come at a cost that for most people is not justifiable.
4. Vibrant Health Green Vibrance
This greens powder delivers health benefits through ingredients like wheatgrass, beetroot, Lactobacillus acidophilus, and spirulina. Many of the most popular greens powders contain spirulina, a blue-green algae known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It also contains specific adaptogens such as Holy Basil which their website states is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women.
According to the manufacturer, Vibrant Health, Green Vibrance has more than 25 billion probiotics and aids with circulation, digestion, immunity, and overall nutrition. This plant-based formula is suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Along with billions of probiotics, the formula contains 14 powerful antioxidants, six grass varieties that help with alkalization, and thousands of plant-based micronutrients. Vibrant health suggests preparing the greens powder by mixing it into a glass of cold water and consuming it 45 minutes after eating a meal, which is different from many of the other greens powders on this list.
It has around 70 ingredients (slightly fewer than Athletic Greens), is gluten-free, and does not contain GMO ingredients. It's also available as a supplement for those who would rather take a pill than drink their greens. Vibrant Health's Green Vibrance is designed to help consumers get the most out of their day by providing energy, supporting good digestion, and promoting a healthy immune system.
Pros:
Lots of probiotics, so it may be helpful for people with gut health issues
Six grass varieties to help alkalize the body
High in antioxidants and essential nutrients
Gluten-free and dairy-free
Contains the equivalent of a complete multivitamin
Cons:
On the expensive side
Lots of ingredients, which can be detrimental for those with allergies or trouble with digestion
It has a very "green" taste
Not organic
Contains sugar
Not GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified by NSF, USP, or Consumer Labs
The Bottom Line
Green Vibrance, made by Vibrant Health, could be suitable for individuals with gut and digestion issues as it contains more than 25 billion probiotics.
5. Your Super Super Green Mix
Super Green Mix by Your Super can be consumed in a large beverage or as a health shot. Like most other greens powders, it contains spirulina and chlorella, two potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatories. In addition to this powerful duo, Super Green Mix contains moringa, barley grass, and wheatgrass. Another exciting ingredient in Super Green Mix is baobab, thought to be helpful for weight management, lowering blood sugar, and promoting a healthy gut.
Compared to some others, this greens powder has fewer ingredients, making it easier to tolerate. When drinking this greens product, expect a "green" taste. If you aren't a big fan of vegetables, mixing a scoop of this powder into a smoothie or protein shake is best. This can also help disguise the somewhat gritty consistency. Despite the shorter ingredients list, it contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Super Green Mix is gluten-free and plant-based. Those who use it regularly have reported feeling more energized and alert. Simply put, this greens powder can help provide you with the nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants your body needs to thrive. This product claims to be safe for children and women who are pregnant or nursing, but it does recommend that prospective customers check with their doctor before making it part of their daily routine.
Pros:
Simpler list of ingredients than some other greens powders
Contains baobab, which may help with weight management, lowering blood sugar, and gut health
High in nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants
Gluten-free, dairy- free, and plant-based
Cons:
Very limited variety of superfoods
Does not contain probiotics and digestive enzymes
Grassy taste
It might be tricky to blend to a smooth consistency
Not GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified by NSF, USP, or Consumer Labs
The Bottom Line
If you're uneasy about consuming a greens powder with a very long list of ingredients, Super Green Mix from Your Super is a simpler alternative, though with a very "green" taste.
6. Bloom Nutrition Greens & Superfoods
This organic greens powder focuses on gut health and digestion and contains nutrients derived from fruits, vegetables, and superfood plants. Unlike many of the top greens powders, Bloom Nutrition's Greens & Superfoods formula comes in five flavors, which is excellent news for those who don't love the traditional grass green taste of the best organic greens powders. This blend is available in Berry, Citrus, Mango, Coconut, and Original.
The dairy-free, nut-free, high-fiber, and gluten-free blend uses digestive enzymes to provide gut support, antioxidants to help with immunity, and organic fruits and vegetables to boost energy. The Greens & Superfoods powder contains superfood ingredients like chicory root, barley grass, spinach, kale, beetroot, matcha green tea, ashwagandha, blueberry extract, carrot, broccoli, ginger root, a digestive enzyme blend, and more. If you think you've seen this product before, you've likely seen it on TikTok, as it's gone viral thanks to its ability to soothe upset, bloated stomachs.
Pros:
Comes in four fruity flavors, as well as "Original"
Bloom Nutrition's Greens & Superfoods blend is high in fiber
Customers note that it's effective in reducing bloating and indigestion
Can help boost energy
Gluten-free and dairy- free
Cons:
The original flavor isn't that tasty
It doesn't have a high amount of superfoods per serving, unlike some other greens powders
Not GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified by NSF, USP, or Consumer Labs
Contains sugars, stevia and caffeine
The Bottom Line
Even though it has done a fabulous job with marketing and provides a choice of fruit flavors, Bloom Nutrition's Greens & Superfoods powder lacks the potency of the best greens powders.
7. Barlean's Organic Greens
This greens powder has become a popular option as it is slightly more affordable than others on this list. Barlean's Organic Greens is a gluten-free, non-GMO organic supergreens powder containing numerous third-party tested ingredients that can help provide digestive support and boost energy. This formula is filled with superfoods such as wheatgrass, barley grass, alfalfa grass, spinach, spirulina, parsley leaf, chlorella, flax seed, matcha green tea leaf, and more. It's a great source of fiber, antioxidants, and plant-based protein. Like other greens powders, you can mix it into smoothies, protein shakes, yogurt, or a glass of water if you enjoy tasting your greens. However, potential consumers should be aware that it is not 100% natural as it does contain silicon dioxide.
Pros:
Gluten-free, non-GMO, plant-based
May help boost energy and support the digestive system
More affordable than some greens powder
Third Party Tested
Cons:
Contains silicon dioxide, which is not a natural ingredient
Quality is slightly lower than the other best greens powders
The Bottom Line
Barlean's Organic Greens is a relatively affordable option. However, this greens powder isn't made with 100 percent natural ingredients due to silicon dioxide.
8. Grown American Superfood
Grown American's Superfood greens powder is certified organic and non-GMO. It uses ingredients grown in the USA and contains more than 31 fruits and vegetables in every serving, without any fillers. In one scoop of the Apple-Licious Fruits & Vegetables blend, you'll be consuming broccoli, celery, Brussel sprouts, green bell pepper, pumpkin, blueberry, strawberry, pear, apple, cherry, kale, spinach, wheatgrass, alfalfa grass, barley grass, and high-fiber organic super sprouts like quinoa and millet. The Superfood blend hopes to provide consumers with antioxidants and energy. In contrast to some other greens powders, this is an excellent option for parents with children who don't love vegetables. The apple juice taste does an excellent job of disguising the strong vegetable taste of some of its healthy ingredients.
Pros:
Apple-licious taste
Contains super sprouts that are high in fiber
Made with a variety of fruits and vegetables to provide antioxidants, nourishment, and energy
Non-GMO and made with ingredients grown in the USA
Gluten-free and dairy-free
Kid-friendly
No fillers like silicon dioxide
Cons:
Does not contain any adaptogens, spirulina, or chlorella
It has a very distinctive apple taste that may not combine well with all beverages
Not GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified by NSF, USP, or Consumer Labs
The Bottom Line
Grown American's apple-flavored greens powder is a fast, easy, and convenient way to get 31 fruits and veggies, though it doesn't have all of its competitors' superfood ingredients.
9. Bulletproof Greens
Bulletproof Greens is described as "daily greens for body and mind." It's jam-packed with 35 superfoods to support your brain function and overall daily wellness. This green powder's vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and nutrients can also aid digestion. Bulletproof Greens contains lion's mane and cordyceps mushrooms, spinach, kale, celery, broccoli, blueberries, chlorella, spirulina, ginger root, acai berry, acerola cherry, and digestive enzymes. It is important to note that lion’s mane should be avoided by individuals on anticoagulants/blood thinning medications because it can slow blood clotting and increase risk of bleeding.
On the plus side, the fruits in Bulletproof Greens have been specifically selected for being low on the glycemic index. However, it's important to note that there are also several filler ingredients like sunflower lecithin, xanthan gum, and salt. It also contains stevia, which makes it quite sweet.
Although many people enjoy Bulletproof Greens, if you're looking for a greens powder made with only the purest naturally-derived ingredients, you might look for an alternative that doesn't contain fillers or artificial sweeteners.
Pros:
Supports nutrient absorption and a healthy digestive tract
May help provide cognitive support
Uses fruits low on the glycemic index
Gluten-free and dairy-free
Cons:
It does contain filler ingredients
It contains stevia, so it tastes very sweet, and some people are sensitive to stevia
Not suitable for individuals on blood-thinners because lion’s mane can slow blood clotting and increase risk of bleeding.
Not GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified by NSF, USP, or Consumer Labs
The Bottom Line
Bulletproof Greens contains 35 superfoods, including fruits that won't raise your blood sugar much, but it also includes fillers and artificial sweeteners. With greens powders, it's best to opt for the most natural blends.
10. Nested Naturals Greens Original
Greens Original by Nested Naturals is organic, non-GMO, vegan, USDA-certified, and third-party tested. After consuming this greens powder daily, you may notice higher energy levels, better immune function, improved digestive health, and detoxification. This greens powder contains a unique alkaline blend of superfoods like broccoli, sea kelp, chlorella, spirulina, parsley, wheatgrass, spinach, and more. Greens Original also includes a fiber blend, antioxidant blend, probiotic blend, and enzyme blend. You'll find more than 1.67 billion colony-forming units of probiotics in one scoop, which can reduce bloating and improve digestion. However, you should store Greens Original in the fridge due to these probiotics. It's also recommended to consume your Greens Original beverage (a smoothie is probably your best option), as it tends to separate.
This contains echinacea which can interact with some medications. If you have Diabetes or autoimmune disorders, it is recommended to consult your doctor prior to use.
Pros:
Gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO
Can help boost immunity
High in antioxidants and fiber
A great addition to smoothies
Third Party Tested
Cons:
Separates if not consumed quickly
Must be refrigerated because of the probiotics
Could potentially interact with some medications. Consult a doctor first if you have diabetes and/or autoimmune disorders.
The Bottom Line
This organic greens powder is ideal for individuals with digestive issues as it contains almost 2 billion CFUs probiotics in just one scoop.
"Greens can be a great supplement to a balanced and plant-rich diet, however sometimes without all of the added fiber or protein. The good news is that they do often have added probiotics and digestive enzymes so you may not have to take those as separate pills.” - Catalina Ruz, MS, RDN, LDN
Who Should Buy Greens Powders?
Greens powders provide an extra serving of vegetables, so they can benefit anyone, no matter how healthy your diet is. However, certain people may be especially interested in the benefits of greens powders or experience the most favorable outcome from adding them to their daily routine.
Health-conscious individuals
If you're looking for ways to improve your overall health and wellness through nutrition and physical activity, adding a supergreens powder to your routine can help. Depending on the blend you purchase, these powders can improve energy and digestion, support the body's detoxification processes, and strengthen the immune system. It's a simple, effective way to support your body and health goals!
People who don't like to eat vegetables
Not everyone loves the texture and taste of vegetables, and that's fine. However, veggies are filled with nutrients your body requires to perform its essential functions. Instead of plugging your nose and grimacing while you gulp down the recommended serving of vegetables, a greens powder can provide much-needed vitamins and minerals in a palatable, easy-to-drink option. You'll also be surprised at how good a greens powder can taste – just make sure to choose one with positive reviews!
People who are always on the go
When you're constantly rushing to work and busy with social and family commitments, it's hard to prioritize healthy eating. If you buy breakfast from Starbucks most mornings and lunch and dinner from fast food joints, there's a good chance you need to get more nutrients. Adding a greens powder to your morning can ensure you're meeting your nutrient and antioxidant needs without wasting valuable time.
Individuals with weakened immune systems
If you get sick regularly, a high-quality supergreens powder could be a great addition to your diet. The best greens powders contain superfoods that can benefit and strengthen your immune system, helping you to stay healthier and feel better. If you’re taking immunosuppressive medications, it is always recommended to consult your doctor so that they can help you select one that is appropriate for you!
Busy workers who hit a wall in the afternoons
Working all day can make you feel exhausted and cause your eyes to feel heavy. Instead of going to the office kitchen for a third cup of coffee in the middle of the afternoon, a smoothie or glass of water mixed with greens powder can give you the pick-me-up you need. One of the key benefits of greens powders is providing an energy boost without the unhealthy dose of caffeine and sugar.
Benefits of Adding an Organic Greens Powder to Your Diet
Healthy Blood Pressure
Minerals like potassium and calcium are found in many greens powders. These micronutrients are often linked to healthy blood pressure levels. In a clinical study, those who consumed one serving of greens powder daily experienced decreased diastolic and systolic pressures.
Cognitive Health
There has been much discussion about the link between healthy cognitive function and vitamin K in leafy green vegetables. Greens powders may also provide a boost of energy and the kind of mental clarity that usually comes after a cup of coffee.
Disease Prevention
While research is still limited, the powerful antioxidants in greens powders, like vitamins C and K, may help fight free radicals. Cell-damaging free radicals have been linked to developing diseases like diabetes and heart disease. If you’re taking certain blood-thinners that require you to monitor your Vitamin K intake, consult your doctor to help them select one that is appropriate for you.
Increases the Nutrient-Density of a Diet
Vegetables are a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals, so consuming a greens powder is an easy way to meet your body's nutrient requirements. However, deficiencies in some of these vitamins and minerals can cause fatigue, irritability, and more. Greens powders are an easy way to "top up" your daily nutrient intake.
Immune System Support
High-quality greens powders are filled with many vitamins, minerals, and nutrients associated with a healthy immune system. For example, vitamin A has anti-inflammatory properties that can enhance immunity.
We now have a growing understanding of the importance of gut health and having a healthy microbiome and how having a regular source of probiotics and nutrients can help supplement a healthy diet. That is one of the additional benefits of greens powders in that they often contain probiotics to support gut health.
Key Considerations When Choosing a Greens Powder
Ingredients to Look For
When shopping for a greens powder, you'll want one with leafy greens and several different nutrient-rich superfoods. Ingredients like spirulina, chlorella (sea vegetables), and wheatgrass are important.
Ingredients to Avoid
You want to avoid greens powders that contain fillers like silicon dioxide or other added sugars and artificial ingredients. The best greens powder will be 100% organic and made with all-natural ingredients.
Price
As a rule of thumb, you want the greens powder to work out to around $1.00 to $1.50 per serving. Products at this price point provide good value without sacrificing quality. You're less likely to continue this healthy habit if it costs a fortune.
Organic
The best greens powders are made with organic ingredients. When something is certified organic, it has been grown without using fertilizers and pesticides.
Taste
It's best to steer clear of green powders with customer reviews detailing how sweet they taste – this means there's either added sugar or an overload of stevia. It's much easier to disguise a natural-tasting powder in a smoothie than a powder with an intense taste. Many greens powders have a natural, pleasant taste, even without added sweeteners.
Sourcing
In terms of ingredients, look for products made with locally-sourced ingredients, which are more environmentally sustainable and more likely to be fresh and flavorful.
Quality
To ensure that you’re getting what is listed on the label and avoiding heavy metals or other undesirable ingredients, look for “Third Party” testing and/or other designations such as GMP Certified, NSF, or USP.
How To Start Taking Green Drink Powder
If you've never used a greens powder before, you may wonder how to incorporate it into your daily routine. The short answer is that you can add the best greens powder to any food or beverage at any time of the day. However, most people find the most significant benefit from adding a scoop of green drink powder to their morning smoother, water, or milk.
Try these tips for adding greens to your everyday:
Try to consume greens on an empty stomach when you wake up unless otherwise noted.
You can add a scoop to water, smoothies, coffee, protein shakes, or yogurt.
Greens powder can be stirred into hummus, baked into cookies, or made into protein balls.
If you want a smooth beverage, use your blender to eliminate clumps.
For those with a sensitive stomach, try drinking or eating your greens powder in the afternoon, a couple of hours after lunch.
Our Final Thoughts on Greens Powders
Adding a greens powder to your routine is a simple and convenient way to improve your overall health, but it's essential to find a product that's high in quality. With greens powders growing in popularity, more and more products are popping up. To ensure you've chosen the best greens powders for your unique needs, take some time to read up on the superfood ingredients in each product. You'll want to select a well-reviewed powder made with organic superfood ingredients without fillers, sweeteners, or artificial additives.
Ready to supercharge your diet? Try our pick for the best greens powder
Frequently Asked Questions
Here are some top questions about greens powders to help inform your decision to integrate the best one into your life.
What can you mix a greens powder with?
You can mix greens powders with beverages like water, milk, fresh juices, smoothies, and protein shakes. Alternatively, add greens powder to foods like yogurt, soups, pasta, baked goods, and more.
When should you take a greens powder?
Unless specified otherwise on the package, for optimal results, drink your greens power in the morning before eating breakfast. The vitamins and nutrients are better absorbed without other foods in your stomach.
Do greens powders expire?
Yes, greens powders typically expire two years after opening. Every container will have an expiration date to show how long your greens powder will remain fresh. Follow all storage instructions; if the product smells or looks different than usual, don't use it.
Are greens powders good for you?
Greens powders are a convenient way to help your body get the nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants needed to function to the best of its abilities. As with any supplement, it is always recommended to consult with your doctor prior to starting anything new.
Are greens powders as good as fresh food?
It's important to note that greens powders are not a replacement for fresh fruit and vegetables. While a greens powder can help provide valuable nutrients, you should still consume fresh fruits and vegetables regularly, as these provide fiber and other health benefits.
Do greens powders help with bloating?
Many greens powders contain superfoods that can soothe your gut and probiotics to aid digestion and reduce bloating,
How much do greens powders cost?
Most greens powders cost around $1.00 to $1.50 per serving, depending on the brand. Avoid products with added sweeteners like stevia or fillers like silicon dioxide.
Which greens are healthiest?
Some of the healthiest superfoods you'll find in greens powders include kale, spinach, broccoli, collard greens, parsley, swiss chard, bok choy, asparagus, wheatgrass, and alfalfa.
What are the best greens for weight loss?
Greens like kale and spinach are helpful for weight loss and management. Ensō Supergreens contains these two, along with dozens of other nutrient-rich superfoods.
By Danielle Crumble Smith, RDN, LD
Verified by Catalina Ruz, MS, RDN, LDN
