As COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, Louisiana health care workers who have been on the front lines of treating the virus for nearly a year are lining up to receive their shots, usually with minimal side effects.
Tamekka Grant, an ICU nurse at Baton Rouge General – Bluebonnet, has received both doses of the vaccine. Grant has worked in the hospital’s COVID unit for the past several months and her father is currently recovering from the virus.
“I’ve been exposed since everything started. I knew I wanted to do what I could to protect myself, my family, my friends and my community,” Grant said. “I still have to go to the store and run errands and things, so I wanted to protect not just myself, but others as well.”
Grant received her injections on December 16 and January 5 and experienced no side effects.
“To me, it was like any other vaccine,” she said. “I thought I might have some side effects based on what I had read from other people, but I had nothing. My family and friends watched me go through it and I feel like I’ve changed a lot of people’s minds. I keep telling people to step out on faith and get the vaccine. It’s much better than being on a ventilator.”
After experiencing COVID-19 firsthand, Dr. James Craven, president of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, said he didn’t want to risk contracting the virus again and opted to receive the vaccine to protect not just himself, but his family, coworkers and patients.
Craven explained that the COVID-19 vaccine teaches the body how to build antibodies and gives it the instructions it needs to build cells to fight the virus and protect bodies from infection. The two approved vaccines require two doses to build up a person’s immunity to effectively ward off the virus.
“The first dose should be treated like a primer. It’s getting your body ready to build up its immunity a little bit at a time,” Craven said. “The second dose is the protector and gets you to the 95% efficacy mark after a few weeks. It’s boosting the little bit of immunity built from the first shot and giving the body the rest of the instructions it needs to create antibodies.”
When Dr. Louis Minsky, a family medicine physician and chief of staff at Baton Rouge General, received the vaccine, he said the only effects were a sore arm after the first shot on December 16. Minsky had no symptoms after receiving the second shot on January 4.
Minsky said he has heard concerns from both patients and health care professionals that the vaccines were developed so quickly that the effects remain unknown. However, Minsky noted that all of the approved vaccines have gone through trials with thousands of people with no large-scale adverse reactions.
“There can absolutely be some reactions that occur, such as soreness or symptoms that are similar to COVID. But these are not uncommon with any vaccine in general. It’s not specific to COVID,” Minsky said. “We know that younger people and people who may have had COVID may respond a little more aggressively, but the symptoms have not been long-lasting and respond to Advil or Tylenol.”
Minsky said that in his experience, any side effects have not lasted longer than 48 hours at the most. He is hopeful that as he and other medical professionals receive the vaccine with little to no adverse reactions, others who work in health care will follow suit.
“The data on these vaccines is very good data,” he said. “For a health care worker who is providing care for a patient, I think it is extremely important to be vaccinated because the patients who are receiving care from you are already stressed about coming to the hospital with non-COVID conditions. Anything we can do to help relieve that stress and anxiety is a good thing.”
Craven noted that although the COVID-19 vaccine is new, the medical research that it is based on has been studied for several years.
“There are years of proven clinical research behind this type of vaccine,” he said. “Steps were not skipped to get the COVID-19 vaccine out the door, but were thoroughly reviewed and tested by experts.”
To help vaccinate as many people as possible, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, as well as other insurers, are covering 100 percent of all vaccination costs for all plan members as mandated in the national CARES Act. In addition, Medicare and Medicaid are both covering the vaccine at no cost for plan members.
“There will be no out-of-pocket cost to any commercially insured member,” said Dr. Jeremy Wigginton, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana medical director. “The only tiny caveat is that some self-funded plans have the option not to cover the administrative costs, but the vast majority of all plan types are going to cover those costs at no cost to the member.”
Wigginton encouraged all Blue Cross members to bring either a physical or electronic version of their membership card to the vaccination site, since some facilities may collect that information in order to bill it to the person’s plan. Prior to arriving at the site, Wigginton said people should speak with their health care provider to discuss the vaccine and their own medical history.
Wigginton also urged people to regularly check the Louisiana Department of Health website, www.ldh.la.gov, for the most updated information about vaccination sites, availability, phases and more.
“The biggest tool people can have is information ahead of time,” he said. “Don’t rely on social media for your information. Make sure you are checking a reputable source. Things change rapidly, but the LDH website is constantly updated. It’s usually the first place I check to see what new developments are happening in Louisiana.”