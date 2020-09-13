The last few months of the year are a time to begin putting 2020 behind us and start planning for 2021. One key decision to make for next year is choosing health insurance coverage for yourself and your family if it is not provided by your employer.
“I always tell people that I know it looks confusing, but don’t panic. Our team has been doing this for years. You are not alone in this process,” said Mike Bertaut, a healthcare economist with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and author of the Straight Talk blog.
Bertaut said the options differ for people in different age brackets.
For those under age 65, open enrollment on www.healthcare.gov begins November 1 and usually runs until December 15, with coverage beginning on January 1. This is the time for individuals to review their current coverage and determine whether they want to continue with their plan or move to something new.
“The federal government puts out new requirements on healthcare.gov plans each year. The pricing may change as well,” Bertaut said. “I really encourage people to take a look at the site and see what is going on. Most of the time, if the carrier continues that product, you can simply carry it over, but sometimes the rules change, so it’s best to look and see what will be different next year.”
With the economic impact of COVID-19 causing many in Louisiana to lose all or part of their incomes this year, more people have enrolled in Medicaid. Because of Louisiana’s strong safety net provisions between Medicaid and private health insurance, Bertaut said it is a seamless process for low-cost insurance options to kick in when Medicaid coverage stops.
“You can look at those on healthcare.gov as well,” he said. ‘There are zero premiums for some of them and some federal subsidies.”
For people ages 65 and over, as well as others who are eligible for Medicare, the open enrollment period runs from October 15 to December 7, with coverage starting on January 1. Bertaut said federal rules allow carriers to start sharing information about their product offerings on October 1. Beginning on that date, expect to see more advertisements and communications about the Medicare products that will be available in 2021.
“You’ll see a lot about Medicare Advantage products,” Bertaut said. “It’s very important that people research those because there are so many factors that seniors need to consider. That’s why we have a team here who trains all year and we allow people to consult with an agent anytime. The government changes Medicare rules and adds tweaks almost every year. Sometimes that results in better coverage, more benefits or other changes. It doesn’t hurt to look, even if your coverage will be the same.”
When looking at Medicare coverage options, Bertaut said he always advises those age 65 and over to make sure all of their doctors and specialists are covered in their plan.
“Most people don’t want to try to find new doctors after they are in their 60s,” he said. “It’s critical to have a list of your doctors and make sure they all accept that plan. You also want to make sure that the hospital you would want to use is in the network.”
In addition, Bertaut said he advises those over 65 to know which prescriptions they are on and make sure they are covered by their plan as well.
To help Louisiana citizens, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will host virtual educational events on its Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, Monday, Oct. 5 and Monday Nov. 9 to review Medicare features and options. Individuals may ask questions before, during or after the educational event at www.facebook.com/BlueCrossLa.
“Because there are multiple carriers in Louisiana, we wanted to break through some of the noise,” Bertaut said. “We want to reach folks throughout the state in a way that’s easy for them and allows them to talk to our experts and get their questions answered.”